MFM FC vs Plateau United, playing XI, team news and more | NPFL 2019-20

duruewuru Ikenna FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Preview

23 Jan 2020, 21:29 IST SHARE

MFM F.C Players taking a team photo before their game against Wiki Tourist

The Nigerian Profesional Football League moves into matchday 17 this weekend and so far it hasn't disappointed with plenty of drama, thrills and excitement along the way. League leaders Plateau United will hope to extend their lead at the top when they travel to Lagos to face MFM FC at the Agege Stadium on Sunday.

Plateau United have managed just 2 wins in their last 5 matches, losing 2 and getting a draw. With 28 points they're on top of the log together with Lobi Stars. It's a must-win game for the Jos-based team should they fancy their chance of making their intentions of winning the title known.

Plateau United won their last game, 5-0 against Adawama United at the New Jos Stadium. I Mustapha put them ahead in the 18th minutes and from then on it was easy as they put up an excellent performance to regain the top spot.

On the other hand, MFM sits 8th on the table, 6 points behind Plateau United. They've lost 3 of their last 5 games, a poor run of form which doesn't show the quality they possess. Last weekend they lost 2-1 to wiki tourist and on Sunday they welcome the league leaders in a bid to reignite their title pursuit. MFM United are yet to lose a game at home this season, that would be a great boost for them ahead of the encounter.

MFM FC vs Plateau United Head to Head

MFM FC has faced Plateau United a total of 5 times since gaining promotion into the NPFL in 2015. MFM has won just out of the 5, losing 3 and managing 1 draw.

Each of those games produced an average of 1.60 goals. Hopefully, Sunday's game would be different giving the fact that Plateau United scored five in their last game.

MFM FC vs Plateau United Team News

Both teams currently have no injury problem. So it would a matter of picking the best players for both managers.

MFM F.C are six points behind Plateau United and can't afford another defeat. Plateau United on their path would be hoping to extend their lead at the top and with Rivers United just a point behind them, a draw or defeat might see them move down to 3rd after matchday 17.

Advertisement

MFM FC vs Plateau United Predicted Starting XI

MFM F.C Predicted Starting XI: Isaac J (G), Adebayo T, Agwu E, AKanni E,Chimezie I, Kabiru M,Legbara B, Mejuobi N, Olubobola T, Shittu, Ugonna A

Plateau United Predicted starting XI Chinedu A (G), Babawo I, Helong C, Ibrahim B, kefe A, Itodo D, Mustapha I, Oche O, Onwuansanya U, Sunday A, Zulkiflu M

MFM FC vs Plateau United Prediction

Going by the results of their previous meetings, Plateau United are the favourites to take all the 3 points but it wouldn't be easy because they are going up against an MFM team that are yet to lose at home this season. But whatever the case, with a quest to retain the top spot still in their minds, Plateau United should come out as the better side when the two meet on Sunday.

MFM FC 1-3 Plateau United