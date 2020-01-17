Plateau United vs Adamawa United: prediction, preview, team news and more | NPFL 2019-20

Plateau United players

Plateau United's blistering start to the season is slowly coming to an end. The Jos-based cub enjoyed spells at the of the table but find themselves third in the standings. The Peace Boys' latest setback in their pursuit of Nigerian Professional Football League glory was the 2-1 loss against Sunshine Stars.

If Plateau United are to win the NPFL trophy this season, they need to improve on their away form. They've only managed one victory in their last five league matches and that's why they've dropped to 3rd.

Abdu Makaiba's side has the perfect opportunity to return to winning ways when they face bottom-placed Adamawa United. Their superior home form gives them an edge over their struggling counterparts who have only picked 11 points in 15 matches.

With only 3 wins this season, Adamawa United a facing a tricky trip to New Jos Stadium to face a Plateau United side that also needs to return to winning ways after losing grip on top of the standings. They've only picked one point from a possible 15 in their last five league matches.

Plateau United vs Adamawa United Head to Head

This is going to be the first meeting between Plateau United and Adamawa United. The home side has an advantage over the struggling visitors.

Plateau United form guide: LWLDL

Adamawa United form guide: LLLLD

Plateau United vs Adamawa United Team News

Plateau United

Plateau United are heading into the match after losing their 3rd match in 5 league matches. Ibrahim Mustapaha's form has dipped in the last couple of matches and the home side will need him to be back to his best to prevent the team from losing grip on Lobi Stars and Rivers United who currently occupy position one and two respectively.

Michael Ibe Okoro who returned from injury in their last match against Sunshine Stars is expected to be in the starting line up against Adamawa United to help him build match fitness.

Mustapha Ibrahim's form has dipped but the home side will be expecting to him to find his scoring boots against Adamawa United. Itodo Daniel is expected in the defence for the home side.

Adamawa United

Adamawa United drew their last League match against Wikki Tourists. It was a precious clean sheet for a side that has conceded league-high 26 goals. The NPFL newcomers have struggled to settle and are facing a serious relegation battle.

Pwadadi Bulus is expected to keep his place in between the sticks after keeping a clean sheet in their last match against Wikki Tourists.

Plateau United vs Adamawa United Predicted XI

Plateau United Predicted XI: Abbar Umar, Ajiboye Dele, Amaefula Chizoba, Ibrahim Buhari, Ikefe Andrew, Itodo Daniel, Mustapha Ibrahim, Ndala Isah, Nenrot Silas, Ovoke Benard, Zuruma Mike.

Adamawa United Predicted XI: Abubabkar Jibrin, Adewele Ojebisi, Idris Aboubabkar, Isa Garba, Jiya Muhammed, Lujan Javan, Mbai Aminu, Pwadadi Bulus, Unegbe Eka, Vershima Agbanyi.

Plateau United vs Adamawa United Prediction

Plateau United are up against Adamawa who have conceded the most goals in the Nigerian Professional Football League this season. They have the most goals scored in a single match this season as they hammered Ifeanyi Uba United 5-1 at home. With the visitors week defence, they don't stand a chance of troubling the hosts.

Prediction Plateau United 3-0 Adamawa United