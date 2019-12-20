Plateau United vs Warri Wolves preview, prediction, team news and more | NPFL 2019-2020

Plateau United have been in top form this season as they sit top of the table.

Plateau United will be looking to return to winning ways after their midweek goalless draw against Enugu Rangers, as they welcome 14th-placed Warri Warriors to New Jos Stadium this weekend. They've never tasted defeat in their four home matches, winning three and drawing one.

The 2017 Nigerian Professional Football League Champions sit at the top of the table and will look to extend their lead at the top. If they're able to make their home ground a fortress, then they'll be able to go into the history books.

Warri Wolves, on the other hand, have been struggling for consistency having managed to score only two goals in the last five matches.

Their defence has to be wary of Mustapha Ibrahim, who has been scoring for fun this season for the league leaders. If they will be able to nullify his threat, then they can neutralise Plateau United attacking threat.

However, with their poor away form this season, it's going to be a very difficult task for them to accomplish.

Plateau United vs Warri Wolves Head to Head

Plateau United and Warri Wolves have shared victories in the four meetings in the Nigerian Professional Football League. In the first encounter, Warri Wolves emerged as winners with a 3-1 victory. Plateau United was victorious in their next two meetings. winning by 2-0 and 2-1 respectively. Warri Wolves drew level in their fourth match by winning 2-1.

They are heading into the match as equals based on their head to head stats but their performance this season shows that Plateau United are favourites to claim the three points.

Plateau United vs Warri Wolves Team News

Plateau United have enjoyed a dream start to the Nigerian Professional Football League this season, as they are top of the table heading into round 10. The 12 players who were signed ahead of the new season have strengthened the squad as they look to win their second NPFL trophy.

Warri Wolves will look to build on the momentum generated by their 1-0 victory against 6th placed Wikki Tourist as they travel to meet league leaders Plateau United. They are heading into the match as underdogs but can pull off a surprise victory against the league leaders.

Plateau United vs Warri Wolves Predicted XI

Plateau United: Ibrahim Mustapha, their leading goalscorer this season with four goals, is expected to lead the line for Kenedy Boboye's side. Chizoba Amaefuele, Daniel Itodo, Jimmy Ambrose and Andrew Ikefe are expected to lead the defensive line.

Nenrot Silas, Tosin Omoyole, IIbrahimBuhari, Nenrot Silas who has been on top form this season, scoring three goals, and along with Uche Unwuangsonga, are expected to be part of a formidable midfield that will support the team both in defence and in the attack. Ajiboye Oladade is expected to be the goalkeeper for the home side.

Warri Wolves: Ocheayi Richard will certainly be trusted with the gloves for this encounter. In the defensive line, Brown Okpus, Onomando Goodluck, Olalere Oluwasegun and Diko Mayor are expected to provide much-needed cover for the goalkeeper.

Upele Charles, who has scored two goals this season, will be expected to line up in the midfield alongside Omotayo Yussuf, Amadi Samwel and Abu Azeez.

Williams Sunday is likely to play as the leading striker aided by Egbeta Michael.

Plateau United vs Warri Wolves Prediction

Plateau United are unbeaten at home this season, winning three matches while drawing one. Their only loss of the season came on the road against Heartland Owerri. In a fixture that has never produced a draw, the odds are high for the home team to continue with their impressive form.

Warri Wolves have not won an away match this season, drawing two while losing two. While they've had one of the meanest defences in the division which has conceded only seven goals this season, they've failed to keep a clean sheet in all their four away matches. They need to put a proper defence showing to avoid conceding goals.

With Plateau United's superior home form and their lethal attack that has scored 15 goals -the highest in the division, they have a very high chance of winning today. They are heading into the match as clear favourites and will surely carry the day.

Prediction: Plateau United 3-0 Warri Wolves