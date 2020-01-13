Rivers United F.C vs Lobi Stars prediction, preview, team news and more | NPFL 2019-2020

Cyrill Ogola FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR Preview Published Jan 13, 2020

Jan 13, 2020 IST SHARE

Rivers United players

Rivers United F.C welcome Lobi Stars to Yakubu Gowon Stadium in round 15 of the Nigerian Professional Football League. The home side is looking to return to winning ways after their four-match winning streak was halted by Dakkada F.C.

A win would draw them level on points with Lobi Stars and would put them on course for their first-ever NPFL title since it was founded in 2016.

Lobi Stars are heading into the match on top of the standings having won their last match against MFM F.C. This was coupled by Plateau United drawing against Akwa United. They'll look to cement their position at top of the table against a tough opponent in Rivers United F.C.

Rivers United F.C vs Lobi Stars Head to Head

In the 18 meetings between the two sides, Lobi Stars has been the superior side, winning 10 matches, while Rivers United F.C has won five. Three matches between the sides have ended up in draws.

Lobi Stars are heading into the match as favourites as they've been in prime form this season and have been the dominant side in their last five meetings.

Rivers United F.C form guide: WWWWL

Lobi Stars form guide: WLWWW

Rivers United F.C vs Lobi Stars Team News

River United F.C

Rivers United F.C's winning streak was halted by their 2-1 loss to Dakkada F.C, which saw them drop to third in the table. Emakayi Temple and Cletus Emotan, who changed the game from the bench against Dakkada F.C, are expected to be in the starting line up as they face a tricky fixture against the league leaders.

Advertisement

Lobi Stars

Lobi Stars are heading into the match on top of the Nigerian Professional Football League table. Their 1-0 win over MFM F.C enabled them to leapfrog Plateau United to the top of the table.

Their head coach is expected to ring in some changes to the squad that will travel to face Rivers United F.C. Tamara Samuel who missed their last match is expected to return to the starting line up.

Rivers United F.C vs Lobi Stars Predicted XI

Rivers United F.C Predicted XI: Ovunda Darlington, Emakayi Temple, Bamba Bakary, Lookman Binuyo, Kunle Odunlami, Azubuike Egwuekwe, Rafiu Ishaq, Stephen Gopey, Ossy Martins, Cletus Emotan, Esor Nelson.

Lobi Stars Predicted XI: Faith James, Lazarus John, Ebube Duru, Ayagwa Rapaheal, Mustapha Adewumi, Desmond Agbekporaon, Chukuwdi Nwaoda, Abdulkareem Mumini, Samad Kadiri, Tamara Ezekiel, Nzube Amaezemba.

Rivers United F.C vs Lobi Stars Prediction

Rivers United and Lobi Stars have both been in form, winning four of their last five NPFL matches. Their top form is vindicated by their positions in the standings with Rivers United F.C third while Lobi Stars are on the summit of the table.

Rivers United F.C will pose a big threat to the league leaders as they'll be looking to return to winning ways, However, Lobi Stars has the opportunity to cement their position at top of the table.

Predictions: Rivers United F.C 1-2 Lobi Stars