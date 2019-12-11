Top 10 Nigerian players of all-time

Elvis Ume O FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 11 Dec 2019, 19:46 IST SHARE

Jay Jay Okocha (right) was one of the most talented footballers of his generation.

Nigeria is regarded as the 'Giant of Africa' and this moniker holds true in multiple aspects, ranging from the music and movie industries, food, culture, economy and socio-political might.

The nation is home to over 200 million football-crazy fans and the passion has translated into success on the field, with the Nigerian National Team hands down one of the best on the African continent.

With Three Nations Cup triumphs, Nigeria is one of the most decorated if the history of Afcon, while they have also qualified for the World Cup on six occasions.

Throughout history, the West African nation has produced some of the best players to have ever graced a football field and most of these players can hold their own anywhere in the world.

In this piece, we shall be ranking the 10 best Nigerian players in history, factoring their contributions to the national team and overall impact on the game of football.

Honorable mentions: Muda Lawal, Peter Rufai, Taribo West, Victor Ikpeba, Emmanuel Amuneke

#10 Segun Odegbami

Segun Odegbami in action for Nigeria

Segun Odegbami was a mainstay in the Green Eagles teams that held sway in the 1970s and 1980s.

Fondly called 'Mathematical', Odegbami proved his mettle on the right flank of midfield and was one of the best right wingers on the African continent in his heydey.

Advertisement

He was a 'one-club man' in his career and represented only Shooting Stars of Ibadan, playing a key role in the dominance enjoyed by the club both domestically and on the continent, with his last match for the club coming in the defeat to Zamalek in the final of the 1984 African Champions Cup.

Odegbami made his debut for the Nigerian national team in 1976 and over the next five years, he represented the country 47 times, scoring 22 goals and was named team captain after the retirement of Christian Chukwu.

1 / 8 NEXT