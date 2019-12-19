Top 3 Nigerian goalkeepers of all time

Cyrill Ogola FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 19 Dec 2019, 04:46 IST SHARE

LOSC Lille v Grasshopper Club - UEFA Champions League Third Qualifying Round: Second Leg

Despite the crucial roles played by goalkeepers in their team's success, most accolades go to the outfield players. It was in 1963 when Russian goalkeeper Lev Yashin became the only in history to win the Ballon d'Or. This is a clear indication of how goalkeepers' contributions are less appreciated in football.

However, it's no coincidence that a football team's success is largely determined by the brilliance of the goalkeeper in between the sticks. An in-depth look at successful football teams in history shows that there was a super goalkeeper that kept the clean sheets and made crucial saves to contribute to the team's success.

Nigeria, as one of the most successful teams in Africa, also had to rely on the brilliance of their goalkeepers to be a force to be reckoned with for decades. Here is a look at the three goalkeepers who have fought tooth and nail for the Nigerian national football team to ensure their prolonged success in football.

3. Ike Shorunmu

Ike Shorunmu during his glory days

Ike Shorunmu represented Nigeria during a period where they enjoyed a lot of success. Despite not being a starter during his early days with the national team, his patience paid off, as he was the first choice goalkeeper for the Super Eagles in the 2002 FIFA World Cup.

He spent a few years playing football in Nigeria, before he secured a dream move to Switzerland in 1995, a period where very few African players were playing in Europe. He made a name for himself while playing for FC Zurich, thus securing another career-defining transfer to Turkish giants Besiktas JK in 1999.

Shorunmu hung up his boots in 2002 after the FIFA World Cup after representing his country for over a decade playing 36 matches for the Super Eagles. He currently is the Nigerian goalkeeping coach.

1 / 3 NEXT