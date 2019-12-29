Top 5 defenders in the Nigeria Professional Football League 2019-20

Top 5 defenders in the Nigeria Professional Football League 2019-20

Published Dec 29, 2019

Ifeanyi Anaemena

The 2019-20 season of the Nigerian Professional Football League is slowly getting into full gear and the boys are gradually being separated from the men.

Expectedly, all 20 clubs in the league do not have the same ambitions, with some genuinely in contention to be crowned league champions come May next year, while others would be content to just avoid relegation or achieve a mid-table finish.

While strikers and midfielders might take most of the glory and accolades due to their more advanced roles on the field but defenders play an almost equal role in the achievements of their team's results.

It is often said that great strikers win matches but great defences win titles and in recognition of the importance of defenders, we shall be profiling the top 5 defenders in the 2019-20 NPFL season.

Honourable mentions: Ifeanyi Nweke (Rivers United), Elisha Golbe (Plateau United)

#5 Jamiu Alimi (El-Kanemi Warriors)

Jamiu Alimi

Jamiu Alimi is a 27-year-old defender who currently stars for El-Kanemi Warriors of Maiduguri on loan from Akwa United.

He primarily plays as a centre-back and his imposing frame of 1.90 m (6'3") makes him a useful asset in both defending and attacking setpieces, while he also has considerable ability on the ball, which is remarkable considering his height.

Alimi had earlier played abroad for clubs like Olympiakos Nicosia in Cyprus and SC Tavriya Simferopol in Ukraine before returning back home to star for sides like Sharks, Kano Pillars, and Shooting Stars.

A lack of playing time and a fallout with coach Rafael Everton at Akwa United led to his loan to El Kanemi Warriors where he currently stars.

He was handed his international debut for Nigeria in 2015 by coach Sunday Oliseh and he made four appearances for the Home-Based Eagles, while he was also part of the All-Star NPFL team that prosecuted friendlies against La Liga teams in Spain in 2016.

