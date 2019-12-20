Top 5 historic results for Nigerian national football team

Cyrill Ogola

Nigerian players celebrate a goal against Argentina

The Nigerian football team has played in several international tournaments including six appearances in the FIFA World Cup, 17 in the CAF African Cup of Nations Championship among other continental competitions and friendlies.

The Super Eagles hold the record for achieving the highest FIFA rankings by an African nation. They were ranked fifth in 1994, after impressing in their first appearance in the FIFA World Cup.

After making their World Cup debut in 1994, Nigeria has been a dominant force in African football and has been become one of the most consistent African nations in the world biggest sporting event.

Nigerian football has produced talented players who have gone on to play in some of Europe's top leagues like Jay-Jay Okocha, Nwankwo Kanu, John Obi Mikel, Alex Iwobi, and Wilfried Ndidi among others who have been instrumental in their massive success over the past couple of years.

Here is a look at five historic results the Nigerian football team has achieved in the illustrious time in the game.

#5 Victory against Argentina in 2017 | 4-2

Argentina v Nigeria - International Friendly

During the run-up to the 2018 World Cup, the Super Eagles gave their fans a glimpse of what to expect at the upcoming tournament with a mouth-watering clash against two-time champions, Argentina.

Despite it being just a friendly match, the clash was a perfect opportunity for them to showcase their talent against worthy opposition ahead of the World Cup in Russia

The Nigerians ran riot as they dismantled Argentina. The Super Eagles came from two goals down to claim a famous 4-2 victory against the South American juggernauts.

Ever Banega and Sergio Aguero's first-half strikes were not enough for the Albiceleste to avoid defeat as Kelechi Iheanacho halved the deficit at the stroke of half time before an Alex Iwobi double sandwiched between a strike from Brian Idowu in the second half gave Nigerian football fans a truly memorable result.

