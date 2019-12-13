Top 5 Nigerian football kits of all-time

Brazil v Nigeria - International Friendly

Currently ranked as the third-best team in Africa, Nigeria is also known for well-designed national kits. Over the years, the Nigerian national team has come up with a fair number of fashionable and eye-catching jerseys.

The kit manufacturers for the Super Eagles over the last few decades have been Erima (1980-1984), Admiral (1984-1987), Adidas (1988-1994), Nike (1994-2002), Adidas (2002-2014), and currently Nike (2015-Present).

Traditionally, the Nigerian national team has utilized a solid green on green primary set with white numbering, lettering and highlights coupled with all-white reversed secondary kits, all emblematic of the colours of the Nigerian flag. However, the shade of green has varied over the years. In this article, we take you through the top 5 Nigeria football kits of all-time.

#5 France 98 World Cup Kit

Nigeria France 98 Squad

Nigeria adopted a retro look for the 1998 World Cup.The Nike produced 1998 World Cup kit was a uniform that stood out for it's simple and attractive design which saw the team sport a green shirt and shorts with a bold white stripe running from the sleeves of the shirt to the sides of the shorts.

#4 Korea/Japan 2002 World Cup Kit

Super Eagles Squad 2002

The 2002 World Cup outfit was produced by Nike and it featured a much lighter shade of green. The shirt had a widespread collar,and was paired with loose boxer like shorts and simple white trimming by the sides. This jersey had the most unique shade of green the Super Eagles team ever sported at the World Cup.

#3 USA 94 World Cup Kit

USA 94 World Cup Squad

1994 was a year that will forever be etched in stone in Nigeria's football history. This was a year significant for Nigeria earning her first appearance at a Mundial and the team wore a beautiful away kit which was coloured in nature green and trimmed white - bearing a striking resemblance to the national flag. The kit represented Nigeria's natural wealth of strength, talent and peace. A white round collar and patterned tall trim socks completed this kit seamlessly.

Advertisement

#2 Brazil 2014 World Cup Kit

2014 World Cup Squad

Adidas designed the 2014 World Cup kit which was an all-green home jersey with a V-neck design which included the introduction of Adidas' famous stripes. This team used the colourful kit for all the games at the World Cup in Brazil.

#1 Russia 2018 World Cup Kit

Super Eagles Russia 2018 Team

This is no doubt that Nigeria's kit for the 2018 World Cup was the best kit Nike ever designed for an African country. The kit bore resemblance to the 1995 Nigeria outfit which also was designed by Nike.

It sported a bright green and white zig-zag design spreading across the torso, with the sleeves also featuring a black zig-zag design. The away kit was a variation of Nigeria's full-green strip.

At the 2018 World Cup, the Nigeria team was named the team with the most fashionable kits and the kit set a record for the most pre-orders for a World Cup jersey with over three million pre-orders before the official release date of May 29, 2018.