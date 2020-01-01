Top 5 Nigerian Premier League players of the decade

Cyrill Ogola FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 Published Jan 01, 2020

Jan 01, 2020 IST SHARE

Ahmed Musa in action for the Super Eagles

The Nigerian Premier League is one of the best leagues in Africa. Despite experiencing dwindling fortunes, it remains to be the leading exporter of players to the European Leagues. Odion Ighalo, a product of little known Osun United Football F.C went on to excel in the English Premier League in his stint with Watford.

The Nigerian Premier League has produced the best players who have been instrumental in the Super Eagles success in the continental football.

Here is a look at the top 5 players who have played in the Nigerian Premier League in the last decade.

#5 Junior Lokosa

Junior Lokasa

Junior Lokosa started his professional football at little known First Bank F.C before sealing a career-defining transfer to Kano Pillars 2018. The lethal striker was on a hot-scoring streak for his new employers as he scored astonishing 14 goals in 15 matches.

He went on to win the Golden Boot with 19 goals despite the Nigerian Professional Football League being suspended after 24 matches due to administrative problems. Kano Pillars were 3rd when the League was suspended. They had a real chance of winning the League based on Junior Lokasa's scoring streak.

Had the Nigerian Professional Football League continued, Junior Lokasa was all set to break the record for most goals in a single season, which is currently held by Mfon Udoh, who scored 23 goals in 2014.

The centre-forward's top form in 2018 earned him his only cap to the Nigerian national team. Despite failing to score for the Super Eagles on his debut, it remains to be the pinnacle of his career.

It's been long since a striker in the calibre of Junior Lukosa graced the Nigerian Professional Football League. His impressive show earned him trials with European and Chinese clubs, before he joined Tunisian side, Esperance.

1 / 5 NEXT