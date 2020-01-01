Top 5 players in the Nigerian Premier League season 2019-2020

Israel Abia is the joint top scorer this season

Nigeria is the home to one of the finest footballers in the continent. the country currently leads the number of footballer that play in the top European Leagues. Nigerian midfielder John Obi Mikel had a successful career at Chelsea winning almost every trophy during his ten-year spell at Stamford Bridge.

Nigerian midfielder, Wilfred Ndidi has been one of the standout players in the English Premier League this season. His impressive performances in the middle of the park have propelled Leicester City to a second-place position. Samuel Chukwueze is tearing defences apart in the La Liga with Villarreal.

The list of Nigerian players who have played in the top European Leagues is quote long. All these Nigerian players who have starred in Europe are products of the Nigerian Premier League. That's why at some point, NPL was rated higher than the Scottish Premier League.

Here's a look at top 5 players in the Nigerian Premier League that have been impressive this season laying down the foundation for future European moves.

#5 Alimi Sikiru (Lobi Stars)

Lobi Stars striker Alimi Sikiru

Alimi Sikiru has been instrumental in Lobi Stars title Challenge this season as they sit second in the NPL table 3 points off leaders Plateau United. The 23-year-old forward has scored 4 goals in 10 appearances this season.

He scored his first goal for Lobi Stars in a 4-0 win against Kwara United. The Lagos-born striker then netted the winning goal against Abia Warriors securing maximum points for the Lobi stars. He was also among the scorers when Lobi Stars demolished Heartland FC 3-0 in the round 4 of NPL.

Despite being just 23 years old, the young striker is performing above expectations as he is spearheading the attack for one of the most exciting sides in the Nigerian Premier League this season.

