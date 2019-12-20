Wikki Tourists vs Abia Warriors prediction, preview, team news and more| NPFL 2019-20

Cyrill Ogola FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Preview Published Dec 20, 2019

Dec 20, 2019 IST SHARE

Wikki tourists players

6th placed Wikki Tourists faces a tricky fixture as they'll be facing 8th placed Abia Warriors in the NPFL. The two teams are separated by just one point with Wikki Tourists having 14 points while their fierce opponents have 13 points. It's going to be a tense match as both sides will be looking for an opportunity to climb up the table.

They'll be looking to capitalize on their home form this season to go back to winning ways after managing only one win in the last five league matches as they face Abia Warriors in a mouth-watering clash. Their unbeaten home form is the only positive on their side as they head into this match.

Despite being 8th in the Nigerian Professional League table, Abia Warriors have a better defensive record having conceded only 5 goals in 9 NPFL matches against 8 conceded by Wikki Tourists. Abia Warriors are going to with a lot of confidence having won their previous league match against Jigawa Golden Stars.

Having won one away match this season, Abia Warriors could condemn Wikki Tourist to their first home loss of the season.

Wikki Tourists vs Abia Warriors head-to-head

Wikki Tourists goes into the match against Abia Warriors as the favourites based on their previous meetings. They've emerged victorious on four occasions while Abia Warriors have only managed to win twice with one match ending as a barren draw.

Wikki Tourists vs Abia Warriors team news

Wikki Tourists are going into the match in poor form having won only one match in last five league matches. Having lost their last league match against Warri Wolves, they'll be looking to bounce back when they welcome Abia Warriors to Abubakar Tafawa Balewa Stadium.

Abia Warriors, on the other hand, are heading into this fixture in form having lost one match in their last five, winning two matches and drawing two in the process. They clinched their 3rd victory of the season against struggling Jigawa Golden Stars to lift them to 8th in the table. Their defensive class has been their major highlight this season having conceded only 5 goals in the 9 league matches.

Wikki Tourists vs Abia Warriors predicted XI

Wikki Tourists: Ibrahim Pius is expected to start in goal for the home team with Waziri Christopher, Amiru Ahmed, Franklin Anthony and Peter Ambrose Leading the defensive line. Sikiru Kamal, Williams Ukembe and Promise Damala will line up in the midfield for Ibrahim Gabra side.

Skipper Idris Mohammed Guda who has been involved in five goals this season scoring 3 while setting up 2 others will certainly be leading the line aided by Jackson Daniel Musa who has scored 2 goals this season and Ajale Olushola on either flank.

Advertisement

Abia Warriors: Uche Okafor will certainly keep his place between the sticks after his stellar performances for the team this season. Gabriel Innocent is expected to start at right-back with A. Obarkpo and Parfait Jean lining up as central defenders. Emeka Isaak will complete the defensive line at the left-back position.

Aseigbu Shedrack and Fatai Abdullahi will line up in central midfield with Hammed Yakub and Ugukwa E. offering width on the right and left flank respectively. Their leading striker Jimoh Oni who has scored four goals this season is expected to lead line supported by Lukman Bello.

Wikki Tourists vs Abia Warriors prediction

Wikki Tourists are going to deal with one of the most disciplined defences in the division this season, a defence that has only conceded five goals. They've to dig deep if they're to secure a victory against the visiting Abia Warriors. They'll have to sort their leaky defence that has conceded 8 goals so far this season to avoid being overtaken by their closely-matched rivals.

Abia Warriors are going into the match with a solid defensive record that could earn them a vital away point. Having scored only seven goals in the 9 League appearances, their misfiring attack stands a little chance in troubling Wikii Tourist defence but in Jimoh Oni, they have a quality striker who could find the back of the net anytime.

Their defence is their main asset as they head into a tricky fixture against a side that they are only separated with just a single point.

The encounter between two mid-table teams is going to be even as both teams are still struggling to settle down in the new season. A great defensive performance from both sides could lead to a barren draw.

Prediction: Wikki Tourists 0-0 Abia Warriors