Wikki Tourists vs Dakkada FC Prediction, playing 11, team news, and more | NPFL 2019/2020

Wikki Tourists would host Dakkada FC in the NPFL

The Abubakar Tafawa Balewa Stadium in Bauchi would be lit up on Sunday, with Wikki Tourists hosting Dakkada FC in a matchday 18 fixture.

Both sides have had different fortunes in the league to this point, with the visitors flying high in what is their maiden participation in the top-flight, occupying fifth spot on the standings, while Tourists have not fared too impressively and are currently placed 13th on the points table.

Wikki Tourist v Dakkada FC Head-to-Head

Given that Dakkada are participating in their first campaign in the NPFL while Wikki Tourists have been fairly established in the top-flight, it stands to reason that both sides have not crossed paths in the past.

This would be the first meeting between the two teams and they would each seek to get maximum points to boost their chances of achieving their respective goals.

Wikki Tourists form guide: D W D L L

Dakkada FC form guide: W D L W L

Wikki Tourists v Dakkada FC Team News and Predicted XI

The home side would lineup with Yusuf Mohammed retaining his spot in goal behind a defence comprising of Hassan Musa, Waziri Christopher, Peter Ambrose, and Franklin Anthony.

Sixtus Forsah and Williams Ukeme would man the central midfield berths, while Sikiru Kamal and captain Idris Mohd Guda would run the flanks, with their attack led by Adamu Mohd and the veteran Manu Garba.

Wikki Tourist Predicted XI: Yusuf Mohammed; Hassan Musa, Waziri Christopher, Peter Ambrose, Franklin Anthony; Sixtus Forsah, Williams Ukeme, Sikiru Kamal, Idris Mohd Guda; Adamu Mohd, Manu Garba

Head coach: Usman Abd'allah

For Dakkada, the impressive Vincent Edafe would be in goal, with defensive cover provided by Unwana Asuquo, Osimago Duke, Harrison Ibukun, and local boy Imo Obot.

In midfield, Spencer Marcos would be the creative force and he would be complemented by Alalibo Somiari in the heart of midfield, while Isaac George and Femi Ajayi would man the flanks.

Upfront, skipper Aniekan Ekpe would lead the quest for goals and he would have support from fellow native Moses Effiong.

Dakkada FC Predicted XI: Vincent Edafe; Unwana Asuquo, Osimago Duke, Harrison Ibukun, Imo Obot; Spencer Marcos, Isaac George, Femi Ajayi, Alalibo Somiari; Aniekan Ekpe (C), Moses Effiong

Head coach: Benedict Ugwu

Wikki Tourist vs Dakkada FC Match Prediction

Wikki Tourists have been much stranger at home than on their travels this season, having won four of their eight fixtures in front of their fans for a total of 15 points.

Dakkada, on the other hand, have been the most impressive side on the road in the NPFL this season and currently top the away table in the league with nine points picked from eight matches.

Even more impressively, the Uyo-based side have lost just once on their travels this term, although it is pertinent to note that six of their away games ended in stalemates.

Following their poor start to the season, Wikki Tourists had a major shakeup in the managerial dugout in January, terminating the contract of Garba Ibrahim just three months after he was appointed.

In his stead, the club appointed Usman Abd'allah - himself recently fired by Enyimba - and the veteran manager has started life well in Bauchi, kicking off his tenure with a 2-1 home victory over Lagos side MFM FC and followed that up with a goalless draw away to Rivers United in Port Harcourt.

He would hope to make it three games without defeat in the Wikki Dugout but they would have their hands full against a Dakkada side that have been a tough nut to crack on the road this season.

The home side have been defensively solid at home, with just eight goals conceded in their eight games, while their 12 goals scored also suggests that they are shot-shy.

For their part, Dakkada have also not been gung-ho in front of goal and their tally of five goals conceded in away matches in the lowest in the league, so the statistics suggest that we would be in for a very low-scoring game.

Furthermore, Wikki Tourists have drawn three of their eight home games, while their opponents have drawn six of their eight games on the road and the fact that Usman Abd'allah would be keen not to lose in just his second game at home means that both sides could cancel themselves in a goalless stalemate in Bauchi.

Verdict: Wikki Tourists 0-0 Dakkada FC