Wikki Tourists vs Sunshine Stars: prediction, preview, team news and more | NPFL 2019-2020

Cyrill Ogola FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR Preview Published Jan 09, 2020

Jan 09, 2020 IST SHARE

Wikki Tourist players.

Wikki Tourists face a crunch tie against Sunshine Stars as they welcome them to Abubakar Tafawa Balewa Stadium in the next round of NPFL. Both teams have been struggling this season.

The home side has not won any of their last five matches and would be looking for their first since NPFL Round 6 when they defeated Heartland Owerri. Sunshine Stars was able to get a precious victory in the last against struggling Jigawa Golden Stars to move from 9th to 7th in the standings.

Wikki Tourists vs Sunshine Stars Head to Head

Sunshine Stars are heading into the match as clear favourites, having won 8 matches out of the 13 times they've met. Wikii Tourists has won only 5. The matches between the two sides have been entertaining as they've never ended in draws.

In the recent fixtures, Sunshine Stars has been the dominant side and are heading into the match as favourites to win the match.

Wikki Tourists form guide: DLDDL

Sunshine Stars form guide: DLDLW

Wikki Tourists vs Sunshine Stars Team News

Wikki Tourists

Wikki Tourists are heading into the match in poor form, having suffered a 1-0 loss against a rejuvenated Akwa United. The team is short of confidence as they've dropped to 13th in the standings.

Skipper Mohammed Guda, who is their top scorer this season, is expected to start in the midfield as they'll be looking to turn their fortunes around to avoid dropping into the relegation zone.

Jackson Daniel, who has scored 2 goals this season, is expected to spearhead the attack for Ibrahim Garba's side. He will inject pace and trickery to help turn things around for the home side. Peter Ambrose, who has started all the matches this season, is expected to keep his place at the heart of the defence.

Sunshine Stars

Sunshine Stars recorded a morale-boosting victory against Jigawa Golden Stars in their last match to pick the maximum points. Even the absence of their star striker Israel Abia could not stop them from winning the match.

Israel Abia is expected to miss the match as there has been no official communication from the club about his return. Suleiman Sahilu is expected to return to the starting line up after getting a much-needed rest in their previous match against Jigawa Golden Stars.

Wikki Tourists vs Sunshine Stars Predicted XI

Wikki Tourists Predicted XI: Abdullahi Saidu, Adamu Abubakar, Aliyu Mansor Sale, Ambrose Peter, Anthony Franklin, Garba Manu, Guda Mohammed, Mohammed Adamu, Musa Hassan, Waziri Christopher, Williams Ukeme.

Sunshine Stars Predicted XI: Akbondu Ebuka, Akpojubweuvwo Bright, Alimi Jamui, Suleiman Sahilu, Ekeleojuoti Faud, Fatokun Jide, Hillary Ikenna, Ogunniyi Omo Jesus, Olulayo Seun, Suleiman Mohammed, Yusuf Sadeeq.

Wikki Tourists vs Sunshine Stars Prediction

Wikki Tourist is on a worrying slump, having won only 1 match in their last seven games. However, their losses this season have come from away matches and they are yet to lose in front of their home fans. Their home form is the only positive as they head into this tricky fixture against Sunshine Stars.

With 11 goals scored in their 12 league matches this season, Wikki Tourists are facing a crisis in their attack. Their defence has made mistakes which have been costly so far this season.

Sunshine Stars, on the other hand, are heading into the match off an impressive win in their last league. Despite missing their top scorer in the last two matches, they've managed to win. They have the second-best attack so far this season having scored 16 goals, four behind Plateau United. Their potent attack will pose a dangerous threat to Wikki Tourists' shaky defence.

Wikki Tourists' weak attack will have little chance of threatening the Sunshine Stars' defence. However, Sunshine Stars are capable of being the first away team to win at the Abubakar Tafawa Stadium.

Prediction: Wikki Tourists 0-1 Sunshine Stars