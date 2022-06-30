Best MLB DFS Players to target: Andre Pallante, Luis Arraez, George Springer - June 29th | 2022 MLB Season

There are 14 MLB teams on tonight's 7:05 slate for both DraftKings and FanDuel. Let's examine the best players to plug into your lineup this Wednesday, June 29.

MLB DFS Star Picks

George Springer, OF, Toronto Blue Jays (DraftKings $4.6k, FanDuel $3.5k)

Springer enters Wednesday's contest on a five-game hitting streak in which he's homered twice. He's likely to be tonight's leadoff hitter against Nick Pivetta and the Red Sox.

Pivetta is having a solid season, but his worst start of the year came against the Blue Jays back in April. On the year, he has a 7.27 ERA versus Toronto in two outings, and in his career, he has a 6.04 ERA against the Blue Jays. Springer has also had previous success in this matchup, as he's gone 6-for-12 lifetime off of the Boston righty.

Other MLB DFS Star Picks to consider: Alejandro Kirk, C, Toronto Blue Jays (DraftKings $4.7k, FanDuel $3.6k); Austin Riley, 3B, Atlanta Braves (DraftKings $4.8k, FanDuel $3.5k)

MLB DFS Value Picks

Andre Pallante, Pitcher, St. Louis Cardinals (DraftKings $5.1k, FanDuel $6.2k)

Pallante has looked good through his first four major league starts, posting a 2.57 ERA thus far. On Wednesday, he'll be facing a Marlins team that has scored just 2.5 runs in their last six games.

St. Louis Cardinals @Cardinals Andre Pallante notched his first MLB win! Andre Pallante notched his first MLB win! https://t.co/EWJlLPnidB

"Andre Pallante notched his first MLB win!" - St. Louis Cardinals

Pallante has seen his innings load increase every start, up to six frames thrown in his last outing. At such a low salary, Pallante is a great value play, especially if he can last five or more innings in the final game of the series.

Luis Arraez, 2B/3B/1B, Minnesota Twins (DraftKings $4.6k, FanDuel $3.0k)

Luis Arraez is currently the American League leader in batting average with an impressive .344 mark. The Twins infielder has a .895 OPS in June. He's notched multiple hits in three his previous five games. As the Twins leadoff hitter facing Cal Quantrill and the Guardians, he'll have plenty of chances to reach base in this one.

"All-Star RBI triple for @Arraez_21" - Minnesota Twins

Arraez has good numbers versus Quantrill in a small sample size. He's gone 4-for-13, including two triples in six games against the Cleveland righty.

Other MLB DFS Value options to consider: Steven Kwan, OF, Cleveland Guardians (DraftKings $3.0k, FanDuel $2.4k); Avisail Garcia, OF, Miami Marlins (DraftKings $3.0k, FanDuel $2.3k)

