Best MLB DFS Players to target: Trea Turner, Daulton Varsho, Sonny Gray - May 24th | 2022 MLB Season

A whopping 24 MLB teams are available on tonight's 7:05 p.m. MLB DFS Slate, so let's go through the best players to plug into your lineup this Tuesday, May 24.

MLB DFS Star Picks

Trea Turner, SS/2B, Los Angeles Dodgers (DraftKings $6.1k, FanDuel $4.0k)

Trea Turner and the Dodgers lead the MLB in runs scored, and with Turner expected to be the leadoff hitter Tuesday, he could be in store for another big performance at the dish. Turner is on a 15-game hitting streak and is now up to .289 on the year. His club will be up against Washington's Josiah Gray and one of the worst bullpens in the league. Expect the speedy shortstop to extend his streak and fill up the box score on Tuesday in a ballpark that he called home for more than six seasons.

Talkin’ Baseball @TalkinBaseball_ Trea Turner gets a nice applause in his first AB back at Nationals Park Trea Turner gets a nice applause in his first AB back at Nationals Park https://t.co/1F4iBpNCSY

"Trea Turner gets a nice applause in his first AB back at Nationals Park" - @ Talkin' Baseball tweeted

Daulton Varsho, C/OF, Arizona Diamondbacks (DraftKings $4.9k, FanDuel $3.2k)

Varsho is enjoying a seven-game hitting streak entering Tuesday's contest, and he'll have a favorable matchup against the Royals and starter Jonathan Heasley. Heasley carries an abysmal 1.88 WHIP, and with Varsho projected to be the leadoff hitter, he could see five or more plate appearances. The 25-year-old lefty has scored seven runs in his previous six games. He should be able to reach base and have a productive effort in the second game of the series.

Other MLB DFS Star options to consider: Corbin Burnes, Pitcher, Milwaukee Brewers (DraftKings $10.1k, FanDuel $10.6k), Byron Buxton, OF, Minnesota Twins (DraftKings $5.9k, FanDuel $3.9k)

MLB DFS Value Picks

Sonny Gray, Pitcher, Minnesota Twins (DraftKings $6.8k, FanDuel $8.2k)

Gray hasn't been able to have very long outings this season, but his last start is a more encouraging sign moving forward. Last Wednesday, he threw six innings of two-run ball while punching out five hitters and recording the win. On the season, he has a 3.48 ERA and 1.30 WHIP. He's also averaging six Ks per start in games where he's gone over two innings.

Rob Friedman @PitchingNinja 🤔 Sonny Gray, Painted Back Porch Two Seamers. 🖌️ Sonny Gray, Painted Back Porch Two Seamers. 🖌️🎨🤔 https://t.co/jsmthIkcwb

"Sonny Gray, Painted Back Porch Two Seamers." - @ Rob Friedman

At a low salary on both platforms today, plugging in Gray is a great way to strengthen your lineups offensively.

Other options to consider: Pavin Smith, 1B/OF, Arizona Diamondbacks (DraftKings $3.4k, FanDuel $2.3k), Seth Brown, 1B/OF, Oakland Athletics (DraftKings $2.4k, FanDuel $2.8k)

Edited by Jodi Whisenhunt