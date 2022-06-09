Best MLB Player Prop Bets & Picks for today: Patrick Wisdom, Jose Urquidy, Marcus Stroman - June 8th | 2022 MLB Season

Every MLB team is in action this Wednesday, June 8, so let's go through the best player props offered today.

MLB Player Prop #1: Patrick Wisdom Over 1.5 Total Bases

Baltimore Orioles vs. Chicago Cubs Match Details

Fixture: Chicago Cubs @ Baltimore Orioles

Date & Time: Wednesday, June 8, 7:05 p.m. EDT

Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards, Baltimore, MD

Patrick Wisdom and the Cubs will face righty Jordan Lyles on Wednesday. Lyles has allowed nine hits in each of his last two outings and averages a rate of 10.6 per nine innings on the season. For Wisdom, although he's just hitting .222, 24 of his 42 hits have gone for extra bases. Since May 20, the Cubs' third baseman is slugging .556.

Lyles hasn't fared well against righty power hitters over the last couple of years. Expect Wisdom to provide a spark in the heart of the Cubs' order.

MLB Player Prop #2: Jose Urquidy Over 5.5 Hits Allowed (+100)

Houston Astros vs. Seattle Mariners Match Details

Fixture: Seattle Mariners @ Houston Astros

Date & Time: Wednesday, June 8, 6:40 p.m. EDT

Venue: Minute Maid Park, Houston, TX

Jose Urquidy has gotten lit up in both of his starts against Seattle this year. In 8 2/3 total innings against the Mariners, he's allowed 11 earned runs, including 20 hits. This Seattle lineup has some hot hitters at the moment, and they're very familiar with Urquidy's repertoire at this point.

Joe Veyera @JoeVeyera Two batters later, Ty France broke things open with a three-run home run off starter José Urquidy. Two batters later, Ty France broke things open with a three-run home run off starter José Urquidy. https://t.co/tnjQqpG4bD

"...Ty France broke things open with a three-run home run off starter José Urquidy." - @ Joe Veyera

Over the right-hander's last four outings, he's given up 35 hits for an average of 8.8 per start. Expect another outing where he surrenders a high hit total on Wednesday.

MLB Player Prop #3: Marcus Stroman Over 4.5 Strikeouts (+114)

Baltimore Orioles vs. Chicago Cubs Match Details

Fixture: Chicago Cubs @ Baltimore Orioles

Date & Time: Wednesday, June 8, 7:05 p.m. EDT

Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards, Baltimore, MD

Marcus Stroman has had a disappointing inaugural campaign in Chicago so far, but he has been racking up Ks despite the hard contact against him. He's struck out 8.6 hitters per nine innings this season, and in three of his last four starts, he's fanned five or more. Look for this Orioles team, who have a pretty high strikeout rate, to go down swinging at least five times against the Cubs' starter today.

