Best MLB Player Prop Bets for today: Tyler Anderson & Patrick Corbin - June 22nd | 2022 MLB Season

All 15 MLB teams are taking the field this Wednesday, June 22. This means that there are tons of player props to choose from. We're here to go through the ones with the most value today.

MLB Player Prop #1: Tyler Anderson To Record A Win (+105)

Cincinnati Reds vs. Los Angeles Dodgers Match Details

Fixture: Los Angeles Dodgers @ Cincinnati Reds

Date & Time: Wednesday, June 22, 6:40 p.m. EDT

Venue: Great American Ball Park, Cincinnati, OH

Tyler Anderson will be called upon Wednesday for the Los Angeles Dodgers. He's 8-0 this year, already exceeding his win total from his entire 2021 campaign. The veteran left-hander has settled in nicely in LA, sporting a 2.82 ERA and 0.96 WHIP in 12 outings. Last time out, he carried a no-hitter into the ninth inning, and he's been pretty dominant this month.

Seven of Anderson's wins have come in his last nine starts. He'll look to add to that tally against a mediocre Cincinnati Reds offense. The Reds have scored just 16 runs in their previous five games.

"Tyler did that." - Los Angeles Dodgers

Anderson has received average run support this year. The Dodgers should be able to help Anderson record his ninth victory today in the second game of the series.

MLB Player Prop #2: Patrick Corbin Over 3.5 Strikeouts (-140)

Baltimore Orioles vs. Washington Nationals Match Details

Fixture: Washington Nationals @ Baltimore Orioles

Date & Time: Wednesday, June 22, 7:05 p.m. EDT

Venue: Great American Ball Park, Cincinnati, OH

Patrick Corbin has pitched a season to forget for the Washington Nationals. As a result, his strikeout line has been set extremely low for today's contest.

If there's any positive for Corbin, it's that the Baltimore Orioles strike out at the fifth-highest rate in the MLB. They also don't have a strong lineup, ranking 24th in runs per nine and 26th in OPS in the MLB. At home against lefties this season, Baltimore has a paltry .206 average and .278 OBP.

Mark Zuckerman @MarkZuckerman The Nationals rotation - yes, the Nats rotation - hasn't given up an earned run in the last 3 games. "I think Corbin's up next. Don't mess it up, dude, 'cause we've got a good one going." masnsports.com/blog/fedde-lea… The Nationals rotation - yes, the Nats rotation - hasn't given up an earned run in the last 3 games. "I think Corbin's up next. Don't mess it up, dude, 'cause we've got a good one going." masnsports.com/blog/fedde-lea…

"The Nationals rotation - yes, the Nats rotation - hasn't given up an earned run in the last 3 games. 'I think Corbin's up next...'" - Mark Zuckerman

Corbin's struggles haven't resulted in him being pulled earlier. He's averaging 96 pitches per game in his last four appearances. This means he'll likely face plenty of O's hitters and be given a chance to last deep into the game. Look for Corbin, who averages 7.4 Ks per nine innings, to reach four punch-outs on Wednesday.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far