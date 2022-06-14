Best MLB Player Props & Picks: Jose Altuve & Alek Manoah - June 13th | 2022 MLB Season

With 10 MLB games in action this Monday, June 13, let's take a look at the best player props to target for today.

MLB Player Prop #1: Jose Altuve Over 0.5 Runs Scored (-128)

Texas Rangers vs. Houston Astros Match Details

Fixture: Houston Astros @ Texas Rangers

Date & Time: Monday, June 13, 8:05 p.m. EDT

Venue: Globe Life Field, Arlington, TX

Jose Altuve and the Houston Astros face lefty Taylor Hearn and the Texas Rangers on Monday. Hearn has a 5.40 ERA on the year despite some encouraging outings of late. Altuve has a much higher average against southpaws in his career, and he's coming off of a 3-for-5 performance with a home run, double, and two runs scored. In June, he has a .354 OBP, and in his career, he's 3-for-10 off of Hearn, including one homer.

Hearn has not pitched well against Houston this season, who is now very familiar with his repertoire. They've scored eight runs in the last 9 2/3 frames facing the lefty, and they should be able to have a good day at the plate in the opener.

Houston Astros @astros Hanging one on Tuve? Get’cha Head in the game. Hanging one on Tuve? Get’cha Head in the game. https://t.co/kvIsjWZPjW

"Hanging one on Tuve? Get’cha Head in the game." - Houston Astros

Look for Altuve, out of the leadoff spot, to come around to score at least one time on Monday.

MLB Player Prop #2: Alek Manoah Over 18.5 Outs Recorded (-105)

Toronto Blue Jays @ Baltimore Orioles Match Details

Fixture: Baltimore Orioles @ Toronto Blue Jays

Date & Time: Monday, June 13, 7:07 p.m. EDT

Venue: Rogers Centre, Toronto, Canada

Alek Manoah of the Toronto Blue Jays has had a fantastic season, and he's put himself right in the thick of the American League Cy Young race. He has a 1.81 ERA on the year, and in his last four outings, he's averaging just under seven innings per start.

The Baltimore Orioles lineup that Manoah will be facing is averaging just 4.0 runs per contest, the sixth-lowest mark in the MLB. They also rank in the bottom half of the league when it comes to hits and walks, so the Blue Jays' righty shouldn't have pitch count issues.

Rob Friedman @PitchingNinja Alek Manoah, Beautiful 95mph Front Door Two Seamer. Alek Manoah, Beautiful 95mph Front Door Two Seamer. 😍 https://t.co/GkCOHtFm1G

"Alek Manoah, Beautiful 95mph Front Door Two Seamer." - Rob Friedman

The only reason Manoah wouldn't last until the seventh is if the game is already a blowout into the sixth. Expect him to record at least one out in the seventh inning against the O's today.

