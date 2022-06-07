Best MLB Player Props & picks for today: Joey Votto, Robbie Ray, Starling Marte - June 6th | 2022 MLB Season

There are only six MLB games this Monday, June 6, but there are still plenty of player props to cash in on. Let's got through the best players today.

MLB Player Prop #1: Joey Votto Over 0.5 Singles (+140)

Cincinnati Reds vs. Arizona Diamondbacks Match Details

Fixture: Arizona Diamondbacks @ Cincinnati Reds

Date & Time: Monday, June 6, 6:40 p.m. EDT

Venue: Great American Ball Park, Cincinnati, OH

Joey Votto has a good track record against Madison Bumgarner, the Diamondbacks starter. Despite the left-on-left matchup, Votto is 7-for-20 in his career against the veteran southpaw, including one home run. The Reds first baseman is on a four-game hitting streak and has notched a base hit in seven of eight. The 38-year-old has had a disappointing campaign overall, but as the projected clean-up hitter, he'll have four or five at-bats to pick up a single on Monday.

STORY CONTINUES BELOW AD CONTINUE READING

"Racking up the milestones." - @ Cincinnati Reds

MLB Player Prop #2: Robbie Ray Over 5.5 Strikeouts (-106)

Houston Astros vs. Seattle Mariners Match Details

Fixture: Seattle Mariners @ Houston Astros

Date & Time: Monday, June 6, 8:10 p.m. EDT

Venue: Minute Maid Park, Houston, TX

Robbie Ray has had an underwhelming 2022, to say the least, after being one of the best pitchers in the MLB in 2021. For his career, he averages 11.1 strikeouts per nine, but this year that has dipped to 10.1. Even when he's been hit around this year, he's managed to record a high number of strikeouts. Still, with the line set this low, and with Ray averaging 8.6 Ks per start in his previous five outings, expect the Mariners lefty to pick up at least six punchouts for what would be a sixth consecutive start.

MLB Player Prop #3: Starling Marte Over 0.5 Runs Scored (+133)

STORY CONTINUES BELOW AD CONTINUE READING

San Diego Padres vs. New York Mets Match Details

Fixture: New York Mets @ San Diego Padres

Date & Time: Monday, June 6, 9:40 p.m. EDT

Venue: Petco Park, San Diego, CA

Starling Marte has been an excellent addition for the Mets, who now have the best record in the National League. Marte is a great contact hitter, and he has now scored 18 runs in his last 17 contests.

"@StarlingMart goes oppo! #LGM" - @ New York Mets

Expect the Mets center fielder to come around to score from the two-hole during Monday's series opener.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far