×
Create
Notifications

Best MLB Player Props & picks for today: Joey Votto, Robbie Ray, Starling Marte - June 6th | 2022 MLB Season

Joey Votto of the Cincinnati Reds
Joey Votto of the Cincinnati Reds
Lucas Abrenica
Lucas Abrenica
ANALYST
Modified Jun 07, 2022 12:15 AM IST

There are only six MLB games this Monday, June 6, but there are still plenty of player props to cash in on. Let's got through the best players today.

MLB Player Prop #1: Joey Votto Over 0.5 Singles (+140)

Cincinnati Reds vs. Arizona Diamondbacks Match Details

Fixture: Arizona Diamondbacks @ Cincinnati Reds

Date & Time: Monday, June 6, 6:40 p.m. EDT

Venue: Great American Ball Park, Cincinnati, OH

Joey Votto has a good track record against Madison Bumgarner, the Diamondbacks starter. Despite the left-on-left matchup, Votto is 7-for-20 in his career against the veteran southpaw, including one home run. The Reds first baseman is on a four-game hitting streak and has notched a base hit in seven of eight. The 38-year-old has had a disappointing campaign overall, but as the projected clean-up hitter, he'll have four or five at-bats to pick up a single on Monday.

Racking up the milestones. 🐐@JoeyVotto https://t.co/9AF3n6OLrZ

STORY CONTINUES BELOW AD

CONTINUE READING

"Racking up the milestones." - @ Cincinnati Reds

MLB Player Prop #2: Robbie Ray Over 5.5 Strikeouts (-106)

Houston Astros vs. Seattle Mariners Match Details

Fixture: Seattle Mariners @ Houston Astros

Date & Time: Monday, June 6, 8:10 p.m. EDT

Venue: Minute Maid Park, Houston, TX

Robbie Ray has had an underwhelming 2022, to say the least, after being one of the best pitchers in the MLB in 2021. For his career, he averages 11.1 strikeouts per nine, but this year that has dipped to 10.1. Even when he's been hit around this year, he's managed to record a high number of strikeouts. Still, with the line set this low, and with Ray averaging 8.6 Ks per start in his previous five outings, expect the Mariners lefty to pick up at least six punchouts for what would be a sixth consecutive start.

MLB Player Prop #3: Starling Marte Over 0.5 Runs Scored (+133)

STORY CONTINUES BELOW AD

CONTINUE READING

San Diego Padres vs. New York Mets Match Details

Fixture: New York Mets @ San Diego Padres

Date & Time: Monday, June 6, 9:40 p.m. EDT

Venue: Petco Park, San Diego, CA

Also Read Article Continues below

Starling Marte has been an excellent addition for the Mets, who now have the best record in the National League. Marte is a great contact hitter, and he has now scored 18 runs in his last 17 contests.

.@Starlingmart goes oppo! #LGM https://t.co/HX1NvDIptm
"@StarlingMart goes oppo! #LGM" - @ New York Mets

Expect the Mets center fielder to come around to score from the two-hole during Monday's series opener.

Edited by Jodi Whisenhunt

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Editorial Standards
Journalism Awards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
Contact Us
Edition:
English
हिन्दी