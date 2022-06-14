Best MLB Player Props & Picks for today: Marcus Semien & Jordan Lyles - June 14th | 2022 MLB Season

All MLB teams will be in action this Tuesday, June 14. Let's examine the best player props to cash out on today.

MLB Player Prop #1: Marcus Semien Over 0.5 Singles (+105)

Texas Rangers vs. Houston Astros Match Details

Fixture: Houston Astros @ Texas Rangers

Date & Time: Tuesday, June 14, 8:05 p.m. EDT

Venue: Globe Life Field, Arlington, TX

Marcus Semien signed a huge MLB deal in the offseason with the Texas Rangers and then proceeded to have one of the worst starts that a star player has had in recent history. He was hitting .160 through his first 30 games and didn't homer until his 44th game. This was very surprising, considering he slugged 45 long balls a year ago, so there was definitely a reason to be concerned.

Now, Semien has picked up the slack and is hitting .321 over his last 16 games, including 26 hits in that span. He'll be facing Jose Urquidy for the Astros today. Semien is 5-for-13 against the righty in his career.







"Marcus Semien had 𝐒𝐄𝐕𝐄𝐍 hits and 𝐓𝐇𝐑𝐄𝐄 homers today. No one's done that since 1973" - SportsCenter

Look for the Rangers' second baseman to stay hot after going 3-for-4 on Monday.

MLB Player Prop #2: Jordan Lyles Under 4.5 Strikeouts (-148)

Toronto Blue Jays vs. Baltimore Orioles Match Details

Fixture: Baltimore Orioles @ Toronto Blue Jays

Date & Time: Tuesday, June 14, 7:07 p.m. EDT

Venue: Rogers Centre, Toronto, Canada

Jordan Lyles of the Baltimore Orioles averages 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings this year, which is below league average. However, he's struck out just seven hitters total over his last three starts in 14 1/3 frames.

Lyles is up against a Toronto Blue Jays lineup that put up 11 runs on Monday and boasts one of the scariest offenses in the MLB. They were able to knock out starter Kyle Bradish in the fifth inning after they had driven his pitch count up to 90 and put on 10n base runners. This lineup also ranks in the top 10 when it comes to avoiding strikeouts, and they went down on strikes just five times on Monday.

"This ball didn’t stand a CHANCE #PLAKATA" - Toronto Blue Jays

This young Blue Jays team can explode for onslaughts like they did in the series opener, and with Lyles on the hill, they'll be looking to knock him out early. Expect the O's righty to stay under five punch-outs for what would be the fourth consecutive start.

