Best MLB Player Props & Picks for today: Martin Perez, Aaron Ashby, Omar Narvaez - June 16th | 2022 MLB Season

There are plenty of MLB player props to pick from this Thursday, June 16. Let's go through the top ones to target for today.

MLB Player Prop #1: Martin Perez Over 4.5 Strikeouts (+105)

Detroit Tigers vs. Texas Rangers Match Details

Fixture: Texas Rangers @ Detroit Tigers

Date & Time: Thursday, June 16, 7:10 p.m. EDT

Venue: Comerica Park, Detroit, MI

Martin Perez is having the best year of his career, and on Thursday, he'll be taking the hill for the Texas Rangers to oppose the Detroit Tigers. Perez has a 2.18 ERA despite having the worst start of his season last time out. He managed to strike out just four hitters while lasting five innings. Prior to that start, he had fanned five or more in six consecutive starts, and on the year, he has a 7.3 Ks per nine rate.

"Martín Pérez, Nasty 89mph Cutter." - Rob Friedman

Perez be facing a weak Tigers lineup that has one of the highest strikeout rates in the MLB. He should be able to last deep into the ballgame on Thursday and shake off the outing he had last week.

MLB Player Prop #2: Aaron Ashby Over 5.5 Strikeouts (+130)

New York Mets vs. Milwaukee Brewers Match Details

Fixture: Milwaukee Brewers @ New York Mets

Date & Time: Thursday, June 16, 7:10 p.m. EDT

Venue: Citi Field, Flushing, NY

Aaron Ashby gets the ball on Thursday in the series finale. Ashby has been excellent at retiring hitters on strikes recently, as he's sat down 23 hitters in his last 16 2/3 innings. He has also given up 11 earned runs over that span. He'll have to be more effective today to stay in the game longer than he did in his last outing. Still, he averages more than 11 strikeouts per nine frames on the season, and he'll be going up against a Mets team that has a significantly higher strikeout percentage against lefties than against righties.

"Aaron Ashby, Nasty Sliders." - Rob Friedman

Look for Ashby to reach six punchouts for what would be the fifth time in his last seven starts.

MLB Player Prop #3: Omar Narvaez Over 0.5 Singles (+110)

New York Mets vs. Milwaukee Brewers Match Details

Fixture: Milwaukee Brewers @ New York Mets

Date & Time: Thursday, June 16, 7:10 p.m. EDT

Venue: Citi Field, Flushing, NY

Omar Narvaez, the Brewers backstop, is currently on an eight-game hitting streak. On this streak, he's batting .448 and has notched 10 singles. Expect the 30-year-old to keep swinging a hot bat facing Tylor Megill, who has allowed 17 hits in his last 10 innings thrown.

