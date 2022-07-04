Best MLB Player Props for today: Pete Alonso, Alek Manoah, Johnny Cueto - July 4th | 2022 MLB Season

There are 14 MLB games on this Monday, July 4. Let's go through the best player props being offered on Independence Day.

MLB Player Prop #1: Pete Alonso Over 0.5 RBIs (-110)

New York Mets vs. Cincinnati Reds Match Details

Fixture: New York Mets @ Cincinnati Reds

Date & Time: Monday, July 4, 6:40 p.m. EDT

Venue: Great American Ball Park, Cincinnati, OH

Pete Alonso currently leads the MLB in RBIs with 69. He does, however, find himself in an RBI drought. His last run knocked in came back on June 26. Alonso and the Mets will be up against rookie Hunter Greene, who has had a shaky year. He has a 5.72 ERA, and despite having good stuff, he hasn't been able to fully adjust to big league hitters.

"Pete Alonso is good at driving in runs." - New York Mets

The Mets rank fourth in the MLB in runs scored per nine, so expect their slugger to drive in at least one run from the cleanup spot on Monday.

MLB Player Prop #2: Alek Manoah To Record A Win (-120)

Toronto Blue Jays vs. Oakland Athletics Match Details

Fixture: Toronto Blue Jays @ Oakland Athletics

Date & Time: Monday, July 4, 9:07 p.m. EDT

Venue: RingCentral Coliseum, Oakland, CA

Alek Manoah has established himself as one of the best pitchers in the entire league. He's 9-2 with an impressive 2.09 ERA and 0.96 WHIP through 15 starts. The Blue Jays' righty has only had a handful of rocky outings and those came against strong hitting clubs. Oakland is not at all close to a strong hitting team. In fact, they rank 29th in runs and dead last in batting average and OPS.

"Alek Manoah, Wicked 94mph Two Seamer...and Sword." - Rob Friedman

Manoah's counterpart is Cole Irvin, who has seen his team lose 10 of his 13 starts. Back Manoah here to earn his 10th victory of the year.

MLB Player Prop #3: Johnny Cueto Over 4.5 Strikeouts (+120)

Chicago White Sox vs. Minnesota Twins Match Details

Fixture: Chicago White Sox @ Minnesota Twins

Date & Time: Monday, July 4, 8:10 p.m. EDT

Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field, Chicago, IL

Johnny Cueto enters Monday's matchup with a 7.5 Ks per nine rate on the season. He's struck out five or more batters in four consecutive starts, so he's been able to keep hitters off-balance more lately. The Twins go down on strikes at around a league-average rate, but Cueto has been consistent when it comes to racking up punchouts.

Cueto has only has one start out of eight in 2022, where he's failed to record five Ks. Expect him to reach that total again on Monday.

