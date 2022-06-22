Best MLB Props for today: Kevin Gausman, Byron Buxton, Joe Ryan - June 21st | 2022 MLB Season

Every MLB team is in action today, which means there are hundreds of player props to sift through. Let's look at the best ones for today, June 21.

MLB Player Prop #1: Kevin Gausman Over 4.5 Strikeouts (-155)

Toronto Blue Jays vs. Chicago White Sox Match Details

Fixture: Toronto Blue Jays @ Chicago White Sox

Date & Time: Tuesday, June 21, 8:10 p.m. EDT

Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field, Chicago, IL

Kevin Gausman gets the ball Tuesday for the Toronto Blue Jays on the road against the Chicago White Sox. On the year, he averages 9.9 K's per nine innings, and just under six innings pitched per start. He faced Chicago on May 31, where he was able to strike out five hitters in five frames.

K'ing the Side. Kevin Gausman's Wiffle Ball Stuff.K'ing the Side. Kevin Gausman's Wiffle Ball Stuff. 😲K'ing the Side. https://t.co/EXVq0LYxh9

"Kevin Gausman's Wiffle Ball Stuff." - Rob Friedman

Gausman has a streak at the moment where he's punched out fewer than five in three straight starts. Look for him to break that today.

MLB Player Prop #2: Byron Buxton Over 0.5 Runs Scored (-136)

Cleveland Guardians vs. Minnesota Twins Match Details

Fixture: Cleveland Guardians @ Minnesota Twins

Date & Time: Tuesday, June 21, 7:40 p.m. EDT

Venue: Target Field, Minneapolis, MN

Byron Buxton has had a solid year for the Minnesota Twins. He currently ranks tied for third in the American League home run race due to his current hot streak. In his last 12 starts, he's come around to score 12 times, and he's posting a .393 OBP over that span.

Eight of Buxton's 12 runs have come via the long ball. He'll have a favorable matchup today with Aaron Civale listed as the Guardians' projected starter. Civale has a 7.84 ERA and 1.52 WHIP.

Civale is allowing 1.64 base runners per inning, so expect Buxton to have plenty of opportunities to score from the top of the order.

MLB Player Prop #3: Joe Ryan Under 2.5 Earned Runs Allowed (-118)

Cleveland Guardians vs. Minnesota Twins Match Details

Fixture: Cleveland Guardians @ Minnesota Twins

Date & Time: Tuesday, June 21, 7:40 p.m. EDT

Venue: Target Field, Minneapolis, MN

Joe Ryan takes the mound Tuesday for the Minnesota Twins, sporting a 2.81 ERA this year. Of his last nine starts, he's allowed more than two earned runs just twice. He averages just over five innings pitched, which could work in his favor as he'll likely stay in the 75-90 pitch range.

The Guardians lineup he'll be up against doesn't usually put up a ton of runs. Jose Ramirez is one of the best hitters in the MLB right in the middle. If Ryan can navigate around him, he can have another solid outing.

