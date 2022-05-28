Carolina Hurricanes vs. New York Rangers Odds, Line, Picks, and Predictions May 28, 2022 | 2022 NHL Playoffs

The Carolina Hurricanes and New York Rangers will play Game 6 to decide who will be in the Eastern Conference Finals.

The Hurricanes will try to win their first playoff game on the road. Leading 3-2, the Hurricanes need just one more to clinch the series. If they can't get it done at the Garden, they'll have one chance at home.

In their last meeting, Carolina had penalty issues in the first period, but that didn't affect them as Jordan Staal set up Vincent Trocheck for a shorthanded goal. New York took advantage of the second penalty when Mika Zibaneejad scored a power-play goal. That would be the Rangers' only goal of the game.

The Hurricanes cruised the rest of the way, scoring in the second and third periods to win 3-1.

Carolina Hurricanes vs. New York Rangers Match Details

Fixture: Carolina Hurricanes @ New York Rangers

Time & Date: Saturday, May 27, 8:00 p.m. EDT

Venue: Madison Square Garden, New York, NY

Carolina Hurricanes vs. New York Rangers Betting Odds

Spread Moneyline Over/Under Hurricanes -1.5 (+240) -110 Over 5.5 (+118) Rangers +1.5 (-295) -110 Under 5.5 (-144)

Carolina Hurricanes vs. New York Rangers Best Picks

It's a little unclear if the Rangers are great at home or if the Hurricanes are just terrible on the road, but after Game 5's performance, the home team is going to need to pick it up tonight. Bettors should look for 24-year-old Adam Fox to step up and take over this game. He should score multiple points tonight.

Adam Fox to Record a Points (-156) & Over 2.5 Shots on Goal (+146)

Carolina will struggle to score in this game, but Sebastian Aho will undoubtedly give his best effort. Even if he can't net a puck tonight, he will have more than two attempts.

Sebastian Aho Over 2.5 Shots on Goal (-128)

Carolina Hurricanes vs. New York Rangers Prediction

The Rangers haven't lost at home since the first game of the first round. They have become just as untouchable at home as the Hurricanes. If you had to win by two games, this series might go on forever. Bettors have great odds and should take the Rangers to win at home once again.

Rangers (-110)

