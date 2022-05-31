Chicago White Sox vs. Toronto Blue Jays: Odds, Preview, & Prediction | Tuesday, May 31st

Chicago White Sox vs. Toronto Blue Jays Preview: Expect runs to come at a premium

Tonight, the Toronto Blue Jays and Chicago White Sox will begin their three-game series in Canada. This is a prime pitching matchup, as Kevin Gausman and Lucas Giolito will take the mound for their respective teams.

Below, you will find a brief preview of each team followed by a prediction for the game.

Chicago White Sox Preview:

"Off to Toronto." - @ White Sox

The Chicago White Sox have struggled recently, as they've lost three of their last five games. Although they have a lot of talent, the offense finds themselves ranked 22nd in the MLB with a .233 team batting average. With stars like Tim Anderson, Jose Abreu, and Luis Robert in the lineup, these are not the numbers you'd expect to see.

Article continues below ad

Lucas Giolito will get the start for Chicago tonight, and he has been very productive this season. Giolito has a 3-1 record and a 2.63 ERA through seven starts. He hasn't allowed more than three earned runs in any starts this season and shut down a very good Red Sox offense in his last start.

Toronto Blue Jays Preview:

MLB @MLB The @BlueJays pull off the 4-game sweep and have won 9 of their past 12. The @BlueJays pull off the 4-game sweep and have won 9 of their past 12. 👀 https://t.co/NUFKKMKnCk

"The @BlueJays pull of the 4-game sweep and have won 9 of their past 12." - @ MLB

Article continues below ad

The Toronto Blue Jays, like the Chicago White Sox, have far too much talent to rank in the middle of the pack in team batting. Vladimir Guerrero Jr., George Springer, Bo Bichette, and Teoscar Hernandez are among the stars that Toronto has throughout their lineup. However, they have struggled to put up runs consistently. The Blue Jays are having a hard time against right-handers, and they are facing one tonight.

Kevin Gausman will take the ball for the Blue Jays, and he has had a similar season to Giolito. Gausman has a 4-3 record with a 2.25 ERA and hasn't given up more than three runs in any of his starts. The White Sox also struggle against right-handed pitching, so that's a good sign for Gausman to be capable of delivering a quality start.

Pick/Prediction: First 5 Under 4 (-110)

Although there is plenty of offensive talent dispered in these lineups, these pitchers have the advantage. It's always a motivator for a pitcher to face another All-Star caliber pitcher. Both Giolito and Gausman have had success this season and seem to be at the top of their games. We're going with the game total in the first five innings to go under four!

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far