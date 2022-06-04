Colorado Avalanche vs. Edmonton Oilers Odds, Line, Picks and Prediction June 4, 2022| 2022 NHL Playoffs

The Colorado Avalanche and Edmonton Oilers are set for Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals.

The Avalanche were clicking on all cylinders as backup goal tender Pavel Francouz led them to a shutout in Game 2.

In the first minute of play, Connor McDavid had an excellent scoring opportunity. McDavid had a breakaway, but his chance was thwarted as Cale Markar perfectly poked the puck away right as McDavid made his move toward Francouz.

The Oilers had another great scoring opportunity in the closing minutes of the first period. The puck was flipped from behind the net directly to Jesse Puljujärvi, who was standing in front of Francouz, but his shot went wide.

It's a shame the Oilers couldn't capitalize on these opportunities as Colorado took over the game after that. Artturi Lehkonen scored the first goal for the Avalanche, and then just 15 seconds later, Josh Manson got a wide-open look from the high slot and ripped a slapper to put the Avalanche up 2-0.

"Josh Manson’s dad (Dave Manson) moments after Josh’s 2-0 goal." - @ CaseyCheatum

Mikko Rantanen would score once more in the third for Colorado, and Nathan MacKinnon netted a power play goal in the third to finish off the Oilers 4-0.

Colorado Avalanche vs. Edmonton Oilers Match Details

Fixture: Colorado Avalanche @ Edmonton Oilers

Time & Date: Saturday, June 4, 8:00 p.m. EDT

Venue: Rogers Place, Edmonton, AB

Colorado Avalanche vs. Edmonton Oilers Betting Odds

Spread Moneyline Over/Under Avalanche -1.5 (+168) -137 Over 7 (+102) Oilers +1.5 (-205) +114 Under 7 (-124)

Colorado Avalanche vs. Edmonton Oilers Best Picks

Getting shut out means Leon Draisaitl's multi-assist streak has ended, but that just means he can start something bigger and better now. Being at home, the Oilers will look to light up the scoreboard, and Draisaitl will undoubtedly do his part to make that happen.

Leon Draisaitl Over 1.5 Points (+108)

Bob Stauffer @Bob_Stauffer Career Playoff Scoring:



Leon Draisaitl:

G: 18

A: 35

P: 53

+/-: +14

GP: 33



Auston Matthews:

G: 17

A: 16

P: 33

+/-: +2

+/-: +2

GP: 39

"Leon Draisaitl: G:18 A:35 P:53..." - @ Bob Stauffer

Connor McDavid is another player looking to have a big game after being held silent in Game 2. McDavid has the chance to make history if he can change the trajectory of this series.

Connor McDavid to Score 2+ Goals (+520)

Colorado Avalanche vs. Edmonton Oilers Prediction

Things may look bleak for the Oilers, but they can restore order in the series if they can win at home. Losing the first two on the road isn't a big deal if the next two are won at home. Having that Alberta crowd behind them should lead to the first win of the series. Edmonton is the smart bet tonight.

Oilers (+114)

