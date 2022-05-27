×
Colorado Avalanche vs. St. Louis Blues Odds, Line, Picks and Prediction May 27, 2022 | 2022 NHL Playoffs

Nathan MacKinnon notched his first career playoff hat trick in Game 5.
Jc Zargo
ANALYST
Modified May 27, 2022 10:47 PM IST
Preview

The Colorado Avalanche and the St. Louis Blues play Game 6 tonight in St. Louis. The Blues need this win at home to keep the series alive.

St. Louis had an all-time comeback in Game 5. They entered the third period trailing 1-3, and then Nick Leddy went to work, setting up two great goals for the Blues to tie it.

However, Nathan MacKinnon answered right back. With three minutes left, MacKinnon broke down the ice, skated past four defenders, and capped off his hat trick with a nasty goal that gave the Avalanche a 4-3 lead.

Nathan MacKinnon 😤🌪
Nathan MacKinnon

But the Blues weren't done yet. They pulled their goalie, and with a minute left, Robert Thomas netted a puck as it bounced off Darcy Kuemper.

The Blues didn't waste any time in overtime. It took less than four minutes for who else but Nick Leddy to set up Tyler Bozak to score on a deep slapshot.

WHAT A GAME. WHAT A COMEBACK🔥Tyler Bozak's 2nd goal of the playoffs forces a Game 6!
WHAT A GAME. WHAT A COMEBACK

The Blues control the momentum as this series swings back to St. Louis. They will try to ride the high of this victory to another win tonight.

Colorado Avalanche vs. St. Louis Blues Match Details

Fixture: Colorado Avalanche @ St. Louis Blues

Time & Date: Friday, May 27, 2022 7:00 p.m. EDT

Venue: Enterprise Center, St. Louis, MO

Colorado Avalanche vs. St. Louis Blues Betting Odds

SpreadMoneylineOver/Under
Avalanche-1.5 (+140)-176Over 6.5 (-118)
Blues+1.5 (-170)+146Under 6.5 (-104)

Colorado Avalanche vs. St. Louis Blues Best Picks

Pavel Buchnevich has been a monster in the playoffs. He leads his team with 10 assists. He's a playmaker, and bettors can count on him to make some plays tonight.

Pavel Buchnevich to Record an Assist (+130)

Mikko Rantanen has been just as important to the Avalanche as Buchnevich has been to the Blues. Rantanen is tied with Cale Markar at 10 assists this postseason, but Rantanen has been better than Markar in this series. So far, Rantanen has put up a point in every game, and this is not a streak that should end tonight.

Mikko Rantanen to Record an Assist (-118)

Colorado Avalanche vs. St. Louis Blues Prediction

Losing a potential clincher at home is always a tough blow, but to lose as the Avalanche did is devastating. St. Louis has nothing to lose, and they certainly are playing like it. Colorado wants this series to be over, but the Blues aren't ready to give up. Colorado will win this series, but it will take a seventh game.

Blues (+146)

live poll LIVE POLL

Q. Who Will Win Tonight?

Colorado Avalanche

St. Louis Blues

Edited by Jodi Whisenhunt
