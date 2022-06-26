Colorado Avalanche vs. Tampa Bay Lightning Odds, Line, Picks, and Predictions June 25, 2022 | 2022 NHL Stanley Cup

Game 6 is tonight between the Colorado Avalanche and Tampa Bay Lightning for the Stanley Cup.

With a 3-1 series lead, the Avalanche couldn't close out Game 5 at home, so they find themselves in Florida once again.

Game 5 was intense. The Lightning was up 2-1 going into the third period, but that lead was squandered as Andrei Vasilevskiy allowed a goal just three minutes into the period. That tied score almost held to overtime, but with six minutes left in the game, a beautiful series by Tampa set up Ondrej Palat perfectly for a goal.

Dave Mishkin calls Palat's goal to make it 3-2 Lightning

While it's never ideal to be behind in a series, the Lightning have put themselves in a decent situation and are turning things around. Winning Game 5 on the road was huge, and if they can win tonight at home, they'll be playing in a Game 7 where anything can happen.

Colorado Avalanche vs. Tampa Bay Lightning Match Details

Fixture: Colorado Avlanche @ Tampa Bay Lightning

Time & Date: Sunday, June 25, 8:00 p.m. EDT

Venue: Amalie Arena, Tampa, FL

The Stanley Cup: the most coveted trophy in sports.

Colorado Avalanche vs. Tampa Bay Lightning Betting Odds

Spread Moneyline Over/Under Avalanche -1.5 (+220) -114 Over 5.5 (-132) Lightning +1.5 (-275) -105 Under 5.5 (+108)

Colorado Avalanche vs. Tampa Bay Lightning Best Picks

Tampa Bay is relying on Nikita Kucherov to deliver them a win tomorrow night, he is there go-to guy. If they win it'll be thanks to him. Bettors can expect a big game from him.

Kucherov to Record +2 Points (+195)

Vasilevskiy's first period mood

The momentum has completely shifted, and the pressure is now on Colorado. They need to win this game and avoid Game 7. The Lightning have the advantage of being at home, and they know nothing matters once you get to a Game 7. All that intensity will require more than 60 minutes to work itself out. Bettors can expect an overtime match.

Overtime in Game 6 (+310)

Colorado Avalanche vs. Tampa Bay Lightning Prediction

This has been an extremely unpredictable series. Seeing as Colorado couldn't close out the series in Game 5, there's no reason to think they'll be able to do it on the road. The Avalanche may be in over their head, and the Lightning might be able to take advantage. The Avalanche need to win tonight because they do not want to find themselves in a Game 7 with the back-to-back champs.

Colorado (-114)

