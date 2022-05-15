Dallas Mavericks vs. Phoenix Suns Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction May 15, 2022 | NBA Playoffs 2022

Game 7 is tonight between the Dallas Mavericks and Phoenix Suns. The winner will play the Golden State Warriors in the Western Conference finals.

Game 6 was Dallas' from the jump; they took a three-point lead into the second quarter and built on it from there. The Suns' defense had their way in the fourth quarter, only allowing Dallas to score 19, but Phoenix only managed to score 14.

"Luka (Game 6): 33/11/8/4" - @statmuse

This series could go either way, but as expected, no team has lost at home, so fans are blessed with a Game 7. What's odd about this series is that each game has essentially been a blowout, with the Suns' winning margins totaling 57 and the Mavericks' totaling 46.

As a result, the only read bettors have been able to get on this series is to take the home team, take them to cover and maybe grab an alternative spread.

Dallas Mavericks vs. Phoenix Suns Match Details

Fixture: Dallas Mavericks @ Phoenix Suns

Date & Time: Sunday, May 15th, 8:00 PM EDT

Venue: Footprint Center, Phoenix, AZ

Dallas Mavericks vs. Phoenix Suns Betting Odds

Spread Moneyline Over/Under Mavericks +6.5 (-110) +240 Over 205 (-110) Suns -6.5 (-110) -295 Under 205 (-110)

Dallas Mavericks vs. Phoenix Suns Best Picks

Luka Doncic is having a historic run this postseason, putting up numbers never seen before.

In Game 6, bettors were advised to bet on Doncic to register a triple-double, but he fell two assists short of the mark. Tonight is his night, though. It's the biggest game of his career and he'll need to have a career performance.

Luka Doncic to Record a Triple-Double (+350)

Dallas will give Phoenix everything they have, but this is Phoenix's game to lose. As Chris Paul has shown signs of possibly being injured, Devin Booker will need to be at his absolute best to win this game.

Devin Booker Over 28.5 Points (-102) & Devin Booker Over 4.5 Rebounds (-140)

Deandre Ayton's stats have followed a weird trend; there is almost a rhythmic pattern when looking at blocks in his game log. But, going by the trends and importance of tonight's game, a block for Ayton is easy money.

Deandre Ayton Over .5 Blocks (-136)

Dallas Mavericks vs. Phoenix Suns Prediction

This series has not been going as bettors predicted, so sometimes you just have to follow the trend, which says to take the home team and take them to cover. In a Game 7 it's hard to imagine a team winning by seven points, but intelligent bettors bet with the data.

Phoenix Suns -6.5 (-110)

