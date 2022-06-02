Edmonton Oilers vs. Colorado Avalanche Odds, Line, Picks and Prediction June 2, 2022| 2022 NHL Playoffs

The Edmonton Oilers and Colorado Avalanche are ready for Game 2 tonight in Denver.

Game 1 was one of the highest-scoring games in Stanley Cup Playoff history. Only nine games have seen more than the fourteen goals scored on Tuesday.

Despite the plethora of goals, J.T. Compher was the only player to score multiple goals. Everyone — for both teams — was touching the puck and scoring goals.

Evander Kane scored the night's first goal for Edmonton, but that lead would only last for thirty seconds as Compher would answer right back. The Oilers wouldn't experience a lead again despite scoring five more goals.

Mike Smith allowed six goals before being pulled. Jay Woodcroft replaced Smith with Mikko Koskinen. Koskinen looked fantastic, stopping 20 of the 21 shots on net. At this point, it's unknown who will start in Game 2.

"First one done" - @ Avalanche

Despite winning the game, the Avalanche took a huge loss by way of Darcy Kuemper. The goalie left the game in the second period due to an upper-body injury. It's unclear how severe the injury is, but he remains questionable for the rest of the series.

Game 1 certainly wasn't the game anyone expected, and tonight's game should feature more defense. Edmonton will try to pick up their first win of the series by taking advantage of either Pavel Francouz or an injured Kuepmer.

Edmonton Oilers vs. Colorado Avalanche Match Details

Fixture: Edmonton Oilers @ Colorado Avalanche

Time & Date: Thursday, June 2, 2022, 8:00 p.m. EDT

Venue: Ball Arena, Denver, CO

Edmonton Oilers vs. Colorado Avalanche Betting Odds

Spread Moneyline Over/Under Oilers +1.5 (-152) +146 Over 7.5 (+114) Avalanche -1.5 (+126) -178 Under 7.5 (-140)

Edmonton Oilers vs. Colorado Avalanche Best Picks

When everyone is picking up points, it's hard to find a probable play in Game 2. I'd recommend taking the biggest surprise in Game 1 into Game 2. With six goals being scored by Edmonton, it's shocking that none of them belonged to Leon Draisaitl. Draisaitl did have two assists, but he should find the net himself tonight.

Leon Draisaitl to Score a Goal (+120)

"Leon Draisaitl continues to achieve NHL-firsts during the 2022 #StanleyCup Playoffs." - @ NHL Public Relations

FanDuel has a great offering for bettors, Player to Record 3+ Points. Considering the incredible multi-assist streak Draisaitl is on, combined with him being overdue for a goal, this is an excellent opportunity.

Leon Draisaitl to Record 3+ Points (+350)

Edmonton Oilers vs. Colorado Avalanche Prediction

The Oilers made a late push in Game 1, cutting the lead to one before giving up an empty netter. If they bring that tenacity into Game 2, they should see success. The Oilers should ride the hot hand of Koskinen and see if they can head home with the series tied.

Oilers (+146)

