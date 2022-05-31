Edmonton Oilers vs. Colorado Avalanche Series Odds, Line, Picks and Prediction | 2022 NHL Playoffs

The Edmonton Oilers and Colorado Avalanche are set to face off in the Western Conference Finals.

These two teams took very different roads to the Conference Finals.

Colorado swept the Nashville Predators in four bloody games to advance out of the first round. After that, the St. Louis Blues took Colorado to six games, but the Avalanche took care of business before being forced to a Game 7.

Edmonton had a challenging path to make the Conference Finals. They played seven hard games with the LA Kings in the first round before moving on. In the second round, they made light work of the Calgary Flames in the Battle of Alberta. The Oilers won that series in a 4-1 gentlemen’s sweep.

Spittin' Chiclets @spittinchiclets MCJESUS ENDS THE BATTLE OF ALBERTA MCJESUS ENDS THE BATTLE OF ALBERTA https://t.co/0Rl5CmRz8T

"MCJESUS ENDS THE BATTLE OF ALBERTA" - @ Spittin' Chiclets

Regardless how the rest of the playoffs run, this series may be the pinnacle.

For the past three years, the Avalanche have owned the regular season but have failed to make it to the second round of the playoffs. On the other side is Connor McDavid, who has been the best player in the NHL since entering the league. Now he has his team just four wins away from the Stanley Cup Finals.

Edmonton Oilers vs. Colorado Avalanche Series Betting Odds

Spread Moneyline To Sweep Oilers +1.5 (-105) +195 +1800 Avalanche -1.5 (-115) -240 +760

Edmonton Oilers vs. Colorado Avalanche Series Best Picks

This series will be the Connor McDavid show. Even if the Avalanche win in four, we will see some incredible things from McDavid. Nathan MacKinnon came up with a hat-trick in Game 5 of the St. Louis series, but those were the only goals he scored in the series. McDavid scored in three of the five games against Calgary, but in the games he didn't score, he had two and three assists. He'll score more than three in this series and be the scoring leader.

Connor McDavid Series Leading Goal Scorer (+500)

"Who’s ready for this!!!" - @ Antoinetta

Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl, and Nathan MacKinnon are all playing for their first Stanley Cup Finals appearance, and they will all be playing on a new level. For that reason, FanDuel has an offering to let bettors take advantage of that.

McDavid, MacKinnon, and Draisaitl all to Score 2+ Goals (-134)

Edmonton Oilers vs. Colorado Avalanche Series Prediction

This is going to be such a fun series for viewers. MacKinnon and McDavid are the two best players in the league, and they are both dying of thirst and need a Cup. However, even if McDavid plays his best, the Avalanche have looked unstoppable in these playoffs, and this is finally their year. Look for the Oilers in the finals next year, but this year belongs to Colorado.

Avalanche -1.5 (-115) & Avalanche to Win in Six (+390)

LIVE POLL Q. Who will win this series? Edmonton Oilers Colorado Avalanche 0 votes so far