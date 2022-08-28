Hawaii Rainbow Warriors vs. Vanderbilt Commodores Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction- August 27 | 2022 NCAAF Season

The Hawaii Rainbow Warriors host the Vanderbilt Commodores for their season opener at home. Vanderbilt makes the trip to Honolulu looking for a strong start after a 2-10 season.

Hawaii is coming off a year where they were 6-7, but they have brought in a lot of new players in key positions. Vegas has them tabbed at 4.5 wins for the season, so they'll look to outplay that projection.

Last season, the Rainbow Warriors were above average offensively, averaging 28.8 points per game. Running back Dedrick Parson rushed for 630 yards at 5.3 YPC. He's expected to play a larger role in the backfield this year, so keep an eye on him in the opener.

Vanderbilt is expected to be a bottom feeder in the SEC once again, with their over/under for wins set at 2.5. Talent-wise, they have the edge over Hawaii, but a lot of losses over the past few years can disrupt a team's confidence.

The Commodores have not won an opener since 2018. If they break this streak, quarterback Mike Wright will have a lot to do with that. Wright tossed 1,042 yards passing last season to go along with 370 yards on the ground. He'll likely have Hawaii's defense on their heels all game, as the home team ranked near the bottom in points given up and passing yards allowed.

The road team has the advantage when it comes to familiarity, as 15 of their 22 starters have come back. Hawaii has just six returning starters, meaning they may have some chemistry issues early on in the season.

Hawaii, who plays in the Mountain West Conference, has been able to win three of their past five against Power 5 Conference opponents, but with an almost entirely new unit, it might be more difficult Saturday.

Hawaii Rainbow Warriors vs. Vanderbilt Commodores Match Details

Fixture: Vanderbilt Commodores @ Hawaii Rainbow Warriors

Date & Time: Saturday, August 27, 10:30 p.m. EDT

Venue: Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex, Honolulu, HI

Hawaii Rainbow Warriors vs. Vanderbilt Commodores Betting Odds

Team Money Line Spread Over/Under Vanderbilt Commodores -355 -9.5 (-110) Over 54.5 (-110) Hawaii Rainbow Warriors +275 +9.5 (-110) Under 54.5 (-110)

Hawaii Rainbow Warriors vs. Vanderbilt Commodores Betting Prediction

Hawaii's defense was awful last season, and Mike Wright could be able to have a solid game to start the campaign. Vanderbilt's offense was one of the worst in the nation, but their schedule was also up there in terms of strength.

Considering that the Commodores have taken a lengthy trip to play this game, and the fact that Hawaii has a lot of new faces on offense, lean toward the under. Also, Vanderbilt has covered eight of their last 10 road games, so look for them to win, but not by much more than a touchdown.

Prediction: Vanderbilt Commodores -7 (-140) & Under 55 (-120)

