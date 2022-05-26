Hubert Hurkacz vs. Marco Cecchinato: Odds, Picks, & Prediction: French Open | Thursday, May 26th

Hubert Hurkacz vs. Marco Cecchinato Preview: Expect Hurkacz to make quick work

Hubert Hurkacz is looking to build off an impressive opening-round win in straight sets. The Pole was very aggressive in his first match, firing 10 aces to go along with only three faults. In 2022, Hurkacz has a respectable 21-9 record which includes a 7-3 record on clay. He will look to build off some positive momentum and take care of business in today's matchup.

Marco Cecchinato will be on the other side of the court. The Italian hasn't played well at all in 2022, holding a 4-12 overall record, including 4-9 on clay courts. In the first-round, Cecchinato won a very competitive five-set match against that saw him lose the first two sets.

"Hubert Hurkacz has won 8 of his last 9 main draw matches when playing in France and is the favorite"- @_TJKC

The two have played one other time in a head-to-head match that resulted in The Pole winning in straight sets against the Italian. Both Cecchinato and the Pole rely on their serve to lead them to victory, so whoever has a more polished serve in this one could prove to be dominant. Another key to victory for both players is to put pressure on the other and force mistakes. It's a common theme in many sports --whoever makes the least mistakes will come out victorious.

The statistic that stands out the most in this matchup is the two players' recent success on clay. Cecchinato has a 4-9 record this season on the red dirt, as opposed to the 7-3 record of Hubert Hurkacz. The Pole has the upper hand on Cecchinato in today's matchup, but he does have a tendancy to play down to his opponents. Cecchinato has the experience and talent to upset the 13th ranked player in the world today, but he's going to have to play his best tennis. It's hard to expect him to play well enough to win this match, considering that he has been mediocre for the entire year.

"Bonjour @rolandgarros"- @HubertHurkacz

Pick/Prediction: Hubert Hurkacz to win in straight sets (-110)

The value is very good for the Pole to win in three sets. Expect him to utilize his advantage to put Cecchinato into an early hole. Hurkacz is coming off a straight set victory, and the Italian's previous match turned out to be a five-set marathon. Considering that Hurkacz is both a more skilled and better-rested player, we're going with him to take care of Cecchinato in straight sets.

