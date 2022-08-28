Las Vegas Aces vs. Seattle Storm Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction - August 28 | 2022 WNBA Playoffs

The Las Vegas Aces will be home to face the Seattle Storm for Game 1 of the WNBA Semifinals. The Aces swept the Phoenix Mercury in the first round, and both contests weren't particularly close. The Storm won Game 2 of their first-round matchup, 97-84, to punch their ticket to the Semifinals.

The Aces had a great season, finishing at 26-10 and snatching the #1 seed right at the end. They carried this momentum into the first round, where they beat up on a depleted Phoenix squad.

The Aces led the league in points this year, and it's not hard to see why. Last game, they won 117-80, highlighted by Gray's 27 points and eight dimes.

Chelsea Gray for Las Vegas was a standout performer, as she totaled 44 points and 12 assists over the two first-round games. She's been a very reliable distributor for the Aces all year, as she finished the season averaging 6.1 assists.

The scary part is that Gray wasn't even named an All-Star and that she has four All-Star teammates alongside her. One of those All-Stars, Dearica Hamby is likely out this entire series, but Kelsey Plum, A'Ja Wilson, and Jackie Young make for a great lineup.

The visiting Storm were on fire from deep last game, with the team going 12-for-23 on their threes. All five starters finished with 12 or more points, and Breanna Stewart had 21 of her own. She also recorded ten rebounds and eight assists in the victory, and she'll be key this afternoon.

Seattle had the best three-point percentage during the regular season, so look for them to try and light it up from downtown once again. They will be without starting forward Gabby Williams, which could give them issues depth-wise.

"Forecast in Vegas: Stormy" - Seattle Storm

Las Vegas won three of the four head-to-head matchups, including both times they met up on their home floor. They were 13-5 at home this year, while the Storm were a modest 9-9 on the road. Look for a tight battle between two high-powered offenses on Sunday.

Las Vegas Aces vs. Seattle Storm Match Details

Fixture: Seattle Storm @ Las Vegas Aces

Date & Time: Sunday August 28, 4:00 p.m. EDT

Venue: Michelob Ultra Arena, Paradise, Nevada

Team Money Line Spread Over/Under Seattle Storm +200 +5.5 (-105) Over 170.5 (-110) Las Vegas Aces -240 -5.5 (-115) Under 170.5 (-110)

Las Vegas Aces vs. Seattle Storm Betting Prediction

In the last six meetings, Las Vegas has covered five, but they haven't been great at covering the spread while home this season. Looking at the over/under, Seattle has seen their last seven go over, and the last two meetings between these two went over. Back Las Vegas to defend their home court and expect a high-scoring opening game.

Prediction: Las Vegas Aces -5.5 (-115) & Over 170.5 (-110)

Edited by Jodi Whisenhunt