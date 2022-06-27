Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Colorado Rockies: Odds, Preview, & Prediction | Monday, June 27th

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Colorado Rockies Preview: Expect the bats to heat up at Coors Field

The Los Angeles Dodgers will head to Denver to take on the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. This ballpark is notorious for the amount of runs that are normally scored due to the thinner air of the Mile High City. These two division foes are very familiar with each other, and we should be in store for a great game.

Los Angeles Dodgers Preview:

"Call it a comeback." - Los Angeles Dodgers

The Dodgers lead the National League West as of today with a 45-26 record. Although they have dealt with injuries, this team is extremely talented and has great depth. Tonight, they will send Tyler Anderson to the mound to face Colorado. So far, Anderson has a perfect 8-0 record with a 3.00 ERA. He has faced the Rockies' lineup once this season, holding them to 1 run through 4 innings of work.

Offensively, the Dodgers are led by Trea Turner, Freddie Freeman, and Max Muncy. The Los Angeles Dodgers' offense ranks first in the MLB, scoring 5.13 runs per nine innings. The Dodgers have the second-highest slugging percentage this season, meaning they hit a lot of extra-base hits and home runs. This is a good trend to follow considering they are playing at Coors Field.

The main key to victory for the Dodgers is to get a quality start out of Anderson. The Rockies offense is much more efficient when playing in their home ballpark. Add in some timely hits from the offense and the Los Angeles Dodgers should be in a great position to win.

Colorado Rockies Preview:

Colorado Rockies @Rockies CHUCK HITS A 411 FT BULLSEYE CHUCK HITS A 411 FT BULLSEYE 🎯CHUCK HITS A 411 FT BULLSEYE🎯 https://t.co/RuJGbnI6ir

"CHUCK HITS A 411-FT BULLSEYE" - Colorado Rockies

The Rockies have won three straight home games and have had no problems scoring runs. Colorado will face left-hander Tyler Anderson, and they perform much better against southpaws. The Rockies lead the MLB in batting average against left-handed pitchers, with a very impressive .293 average.

Chad Kuhl will get the start for Colorado, and he has been a bit inconsistent. Kuhl has given up a combined 11 earned runs in his last three starts. He has failed to make it deep into ball games. This could prove very problematic, because the Rockies' bullpen has the second highest ERA in the MLB.

The key to victory for the Rockies is to make this a high scoring game. It doesn't seem like they have much of a chance against the more talented Dodgers if Tyler Anderson has another quality start.

Pick/Prediction: Colorado Rockies Team Total over 4.5 (-115)

The Rockies hammer left-handers, and that shouldn't change tonight. They have a great matchup and great value here. We're going with Colorado to score 5+ runs at home tonight. Let's go Rockies!

