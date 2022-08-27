MLB Best Bets: Minnesota Twins & Detroit Tigers | Saturday, August 27

MLB Best Bets for Tonight: Back the Twins to take care of business

MLB teams will continue their current series on this wonderful Saturday. The season is coming to an end with many postseason spots still up for grabs. Outside of the teams who have been great all season, like the Dodgers, Mets, and Yankees, there are many teams that still have a chance to make the playoffs. If you want betting action on today's games, then you've come to the right place.

Below, you will find two of the best value bets for today's slate of MLB games.

Bet #1: Minnesota Twins F5 -0.5 (+100) vs. the San Francisco Giants

Last night, the Minnesota Twins gave the San Francisco Giants a pretty good beatdown. Minnesota shut out the Giants in an impressive 9-0 victory. Sonny Gray will get the start for the Twins, and he has turned in a quality start in five out of his last six outings. He will face the Giants' offense that ranks in the bottom 10 in the MLB, so this is a good matchup for Minnesota.

The Twins' offense is led by Luis Arraez and Byron Buxton. The two sluggers have contributed a lot of key runs this season. Arraez is ranked third in the MLB in batting average. The key to victory for the Twins is to get a quality start out of Sonny Gray and have the offense produce some early run support. We're going with the Twins to lead this game after five innings of play.

Bet #2: Detroit Tigers Team Total over 3.5 (-130) vs. the Texas Rangers

The Detroit Tigers have had an abysmal 2022 season, but there is one thing they do better than most teams in the league. That is hit left-handed pitching. As a team, the Tigers see an increase of about .40 points when facing lefties. Tonight, they will face veteran southpaw Dallas Keuchel. Kuechel's 8.53 ERA this season is not something he wants to continue, but he has had a lot of trouble consistently getting outs.

The Detroit Tigers' offense is led by Javier Baez. They will look to their star shortstop to come up with some big hits in tonight's contest. The key to cashing this bet is for the Tigers' offense to be aggressive. The Texas Rangers bullpen ranks toward the bottom of the MLB.

Either way, the Tigers are in a good position to score some runs. We're going with Detroit's offense to score four or more runs in this game.

