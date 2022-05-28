MLB Best Bets for Tonight: San Francisco Giants & Colorado Rockies | Saturday, May 28th

MLB Best Bets for Today: The Giants bounce back in a big way

We are almost two full months into the MLB season. There has been some clear separation of the elite teams from the bad teams. Today, we're going to target two teams that face opponents falling into the bad team category. Let's get into these bets!

Below, you will find two of the best bets for tonight's slate of MLB games.

Bet #1: San Francisco Giants -1.5 (-115) vs. the Cincinnati Reds

The San Francisco Giants were handed a surprising loss by the Cincinnati Reds last night. They will look to bounce back from an uncharacteristic performance from both them and the Reds. Even having Carlos Rodon on the mound couldn't result in a win, as the offense struggled to produce all night.

The Reds offense and pitching staff both rank inside the bottom 10 in the MLB in many important categories, and that has a lot to do with their 15-30 record. Vladmir Gutierrez will start on the mound for the Reds, and he has struggled mightily so far this year. Gutierrez has a 0-6 record thus far, with an ERA of 8.70, which are not the statistics a starting pitcher would like to see.

Alex Wood, on the other hand, will get the start for the Giants. Wood has been pretty average to begin the season, but found himself in the middle of a rough patch. However, this is a perfect opportunity for Alex Wood and the Giants to get back on track. We're going with the Giants to win this game by 2+ runs.

Bet #2: Colorado Rockies F5 ML (+100) vs. the Washington Nationals (Game 1 of Doubleheader)

The Colorado Rockies have a great matchup tonight. Colorado ranks first in the MLB in team average, and the Washington Nationals pitching staff has the second worst ERA in the league. The Rockies are in prime position to win this game, and they are being placed as underdogs. The value seems too good to pass up!

Led by C.J. Cron and Yonathan Daza, the Rockies have performed extremely well on offense to start the season. Going up against Aaron Sanchez in this game provides a great matchup for the offense to continue their success. We're going with the Rockies to lead after five innings tonight!

