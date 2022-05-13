MLB Best Bets for Today: Blue Jays, Astros, & Angels | Friday, May 13th

MLB Best Bets for Tonight: Blue Jays bats heat up in Tampa Bay

Friday's slate of MLB games provides new oppurtunitiies for profiting. Friday is a great day for MLB fans, as the new weekend series kick off and new matchups are available to exploit. There are teams that are playing very well right now, and there are teams that are not playing well at all. It's important to identify the absolute best matchups and trends in order to find the most quality bets.

Below, you will find three of the best value bets for tonight's slate of MLB games. Happy Friday!

Bet #1: Toronto Blue Jays Team Total over 3.5 (-110) vs. the Tampa Bay Rays

The Toronto Blue Jays enter tonight's contest against the Tampa Bay Rays on a four-game losing streak where they have struggled in all aspects of the game. The Rays will start right-hander Drew Rasmussen, who has been pretty effective beginning the season. Through six starts, Rasmussen has a 3-1 record with a respectable 2.89 ERA. Toronto has performed better against right-handed pitching this season, hitting .239 as a team with a .692 OPS (on base+slugging percentage).

The Blue Jays have talent throughout their lineup with names like George Springer, Bo Bichette, Vladimir Guerrero Jr., and Teoscar Hernandez. These are the guys they will lean on tonight for some key offensive production in an attempt to pick up a much-needed win. Given their recent struggles, the Blue Jays are due for an offensive explosion tonight on the road. Let's go Jays!

Bet #2: Houston Astros -1.5 (+115) vs. the Washington Nationals

"Hottest team in baseball" - @ Houston Astros

The Houston Astros are perhaps the hottest team in the MLB at the moment. Winners of 10 straight, the Astros have been carried by some extremely quality starting pitching. During this 10-game winning streak, the Astros pitching has given up three runs or less in every game and have covered the run line of 1.5 in seven of those games.

Tonight, the Astros put their streak on the line against the Washington Nationals. Houston will send out left-hander Framber Valdez to the mound tonight looking to continue this win streak. The Nationals offense sees a decrease in production when facing southpaws, so this is a great sign for the Astros bettors tonight. The Houston offense has plenty of talent throughout, as they are getting timely production from Jose Altuve, Michael Brantley, Yordan Alvarez, Alex Bregman, and Yulieski Gurriel. We're going with the hottest team in the MLB to continue their win streak to 11 tonight.

Bet #3: Los Angeles Angels/Oakland A's Over 8 (-105)

The pitching matchup in tonight's game between the Oakland Athletics and the Los Angeles Angels is an interesting one. For the A's, Daulton Jefferies will get the start and he has been struggling. Jefferies has lost three straight appearances, giving up at least four runs in each of those starts.

The Los Angeles Angels will give young right-hander Chase Silseth his first career MLB start tonight. Silseth is an interesting story, because his path to the major leagues in unlike a lot of other players. Silseth will be skipping over AAA ball and making the jump to the MLB straight from AA. In a sense, the Angels are throwing him straight into the fire. Considering that the Angels team offense ranks in the MLB's top 10, Jefferies could be in line for another rough outing. Chase Silseth will surely have some nerves tonight and should find himself in a few jams. We're going with these teams to combine for 9+ runs.

