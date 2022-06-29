MLB Best Bets for Today: Houston Astros & Baltimore Orioles | Wednesday, June 29th

MLB Best Bets for Today: Astros have value with Verlander on the mound

MLB teams will continue their mid-week series today, and many are strong mismatches. Sportsbooks have given some teams heavy favorite lines, so moneylines aren't too valuable today. However, the first five and team total run bets are definetily still in play. Let's get into these bets!

Below, you will find two of the best value bets for today's slate of MLB games.

Bet #1: Houston Astros F5 ML (-130) vs. the New York Mets

The Houston Astros are coming off a dominating win against the New York Mets last night. Tonight, they will send their veteran ace Justin Verlander to the mound to take on this Mets offense. Verlander has been spectacular this year, with a 9-2 record and an ERA of 2.22. He has had a lot of success against very good offenses this season, so he's in line for another quality start tonight.

The Mets will start Taijuan Walker, who is having one of the best seasons of his career so far. Walker has a record of 6-2, with an ERA of 3.03 in 2022. He will be tasked with shutting down an extremely talented lineup that has produced runs consistently lately.

Offensively, these teams are on opposite ends of the spectrum. The Mets offense has consistently ranked in the top 10 MLB teams, while the Astros haven't had the same success they're used to. New York will look to guys like Francisco Lindor and Pete Alonso to produce runs off a tough pitcher like Verlander. Houston will look to Jose Altuve, Yordan Alvarez, and Michael Brantley to keep up their production.

We're going with the Astros to lead after five innings. They have the pitching advantage in this game, and an offense that has performed better as of late.

Bet #2: Baltimore Orioles Team Total over 3.5 vs. the Seattle Mariners (-120)

The Baltimore Orioles offense has been playing very well as of late. In fact, over the last 10 games, they have been one of the most efficient offenses in the MLB. They have gone over this line of 3.5 runs in five of their last seven ballgames, and have a great matchup tonight.

Chris Flexen will take the mound for the Seattle Mariners, and he has struggled with consistency. He has given up multiple earned runs in each of his last five starts, including three to this Orioles offense at the beginning of the month.

Led by Austin Hays and Adley Rutschman, the Orioles offense has shown signs of improvement. They will be looking to do some damage against a Mariners team that is having trouble putting together consecutive good games. Considering the Orioles have been hitting the ball extremely well lately, we're going with them to score 4+ runs in this game. Let's go O's!

