MLB Best Bets for Today: Minnesota Twins & Cleveland Guardians | Monday, July 4th

There's nothing better than MLB baseball on the 4th of July. Today, many teams will take the field to begin a new series. Among those are two matchups between American League Central teams, where one team seems to be slightly undervalued. If you want betting action on these games, you've come to the right place. Let's get into these bets!

Below, you will find two of the best bets for today's slate of MLB games.

Bet #1: Minnesota Twins F5 ML (+100) vs. the Chicago White Sox

Tonight, the Chicago White Sox will host the Minnesota Twins to kick off their series. The White Sox have played some poor baseball at home this year, holding a 16-21 record in Chicago. The Twins, on the other hand, have played well on the road this year with a 20-19 record.

Both of these teams began the season struggling on offense, but they have quickly turned things around. Both the White Sox and Twins offenses rank in the top 10 of MLB teams in many important categories. In terms of the pitching staff, the Twins hold the advantage in this contest. The Twins' staff ranks seventh in the MLB in team ERA, while the White Sox sit in the bottom 10 of the league.

The Twins will send Dylan Bundy to the mound, and Chicago will trot veteran Johnny Cueto to the hill. Bundy has been very solid over his last three starts, as he went 5+ innings while giving up three or fewer runs in each. This is a great matchup for Bundy, as the White Sox hit right-handed pitching far worse than the southpaws. Chicago sees a huge dropoff in batting average, slugging percentage, and on-base percentage when facing righties.

The Twins offense hits right-handed pitching well, and they face Cueto, who isn't an overpowering arm at all. Cueto relies on weak contact to get outs and that's something the Twins don't do too often. Diving into some advanced sabermetrics, we see the Twins rank in the top five in the MLB in hard-hit rate. We're going with the Twins to lead after five innings!

Bet #2: Cleveland Guardians Team Total over 4.5 (-115) vs. the Detroit Tigers (Game 1 of Doubleheader)

The Cleveland Guardians offense started the season out on fire but has come back down to earth as of late. However, the first game of the doubleheader provides a great opportunity for the bats to heat back up. The Detroit Tigers will give Garrett Hill his first career start in this game. Hill has been in Triple-A all season, bolstering a 4.06 ERA.

The Cleveland offense, led by Jose Ramirez, Franmil Reyes, and Amed Rosario, will look to make the rookie's first start a nightmare. The Guardians will be on the road, and they average more runs per game when playing away from home. Don't want to complicate things too much here with Hill making his first career start against a very scrappy offense. Expect the Guardians to get over this line relatively easily. Let's go Guardians!

