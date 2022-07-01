MLB Best Bets for Tonight: New York Mets & Toronto Blue Jays | Friday, July 1st

MLB Best Bets for Tonight: Back the Mets to cover the run line against the Rangers

MLB teams are looking to gain some momentum going into the weekend. Nothing can do that better than a nice win. Tonight, there are plenty of intriguing matchups that provide profit opportunities for sports bettors. Enjoy the games and the beginning of this Fourth of July weekend. Let's get into these bets!

Below, you will find two of the best bets for tonight's slate of MLB games.

Bet #1: New York Mets -1.5 (+100) vs. the Texas Rangers

"Mini Mets." - New York Mets

The New York Mets come into tonight's game against the Texas Rangers having lost three games in a row. They will look to their offense to perform much better than they have recently. The Mets scored only one run in 18 innings against the Houston Astros. New York has been one of the best home teams in the MLB, with a record of 24-12 in Citi Field this season.

The Astros' pitching staff is much better than the Rangers', though. The Rangers rank in the middle of the pack, and the Astros sit in the top two in the MLB in terms of ERA. The Mets will send Chris Bassitt to the mound, and he has had a pretty inconsistent season. However, he will have one of his better matchups as he's tasked with facing the 18th ranked offense in the MLB in terms of batting average.

The New York Mets offense has been in the top five for most of the season, and they remain there despite their recent hurdles. The Mets also rank fourth in the MLB, scoring 4.82 runs per nine innings. Tonight, they will rely on Pete Alonso, Francisco Lindor, and Brandon Nimmo to help produce runs off of the Rangers.

We're going with the New York Mets to win this game and cover the run line. Let's go Mets!

Bet #2: Toronto Blue Jays F5 -0.5 (-105) vs. the Tampa Bay Rays

"WINNING FEELS GOOD!" - Toronto Blue Jays

Both of these teams come into this matchup with similar success this season. The Toronto Blue Jays have a 2.5 game lead over the Tampa Bay Rays for third place in the extremely competitive American League East. Tonight, the Rays will continue their series with the Blue Jays in Canada.

Corey Kluber will get the start for the Rays, and Jose Berrios will start for the Blue Jays. Both of these pitchers have a somewhat inflated ERA to this point, but Berrios has gotten the luxury of more run support. Lately, the Rays have had a lot of trouble hitting right-handed pitching. The pitching advantage goes to Toronto.

Offensively, these teams play two different styles of baseball. The Blue Jays have a lot of talent dispersed throughout their lineup, and they hit for power. Tampa Bay has proven to be a more opportunisitc offense that tries to capitalize on situations.

We're going with the Blue Jays to lead after five innings due to the Rays' offensive struggles. The Blue Jays have been very good at home, with a record of 24-15. Toronto should be able to manufacture runs early and get into the bullpen. Let's go Jays!

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far