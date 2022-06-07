MLB Best Bets for Tonight: San Francisco Giants & Chicago Cubs | Tuesday, June 7th

MLB Best Bets for Tonight: The Giants take care of the Rockies

There are plenty of MLB games on tonight, meaning there are plenty of profit opportunities for sports bettors. If you want to find some great value bets, you've come to the right place. Let's get into the analysis!

Below, you will find two of the best value bets for tonight's slate of MLB games.

Bet #1: San Francisco Giants -1.5 (-105) vs. the Colorado Rockies

"Homeward bound" - @ SFGiants

The Colorado Rockies will travel to California tonight to begin their series with the San Francisco Giants. The Rockies come into this game after losing four games in a row to the Atlanta Braves. On the other hand, the Giants just took two out of four from the Miami Marlins.

German Marquez will get the start for Colorado, and he hasn't been very good. Marquez has a 1-5 record with an ERA of 6.71 this season. Over his last six starts, he has allowed at least three earned runs in each. Marquez has only had one quality start this season, and it came in his very first start. Considering the best Giants hitters are left-handed, they will have a great matchup against Marquez.

Carlos Rodon will be on the mound for San Francisco in this one. Rodon has been very inconsistent this season but did find some success against this Colorado lineup a month ago. In his last start against the Rockies, he allowed two runs and struck out 12 batters over six innings of work. This was the last game that Rodon received a victory in. The Giants will look for Mike Yastrzemski, Joc Pederson, and Brandon Crawford to lead their offense tonight. We're going with the Giants to win this game by 2+ runs!

Bet #2: Chicago Cubs F5 ML (-125) vs. the Baltimore Orioles

"PJ Higgins comes up clutch!" - @ Chicago Cubs

Both the Chicago Cubs and Baltimore Orioles enter this game having lost three of their last five. The Cubs just played a very competitive series against the St. Louis Cardinals, and the Orioles struggled against the Cleveland Guardians.

The huge difference in this game is the starting pitching. Keegan Thompson will pitch for Chicago tonight, and he has been spectacular. Thompson has a 6-0 record so far, with an ERA of 1.99. Both of these numbers are among the leaders in the MLB. The Orioles will start Kyle Bradish, who has struggled to this point. Bradish has an ERA of over 6, which is not a good trend when facing the team with the 11th highest team batting average. The pitching matchup clearly favors one side, but how do the offenses matchup?

As mentioned above, the Chicago Cubs rank 11th in the MLB in some important offensive categories. The Baltimore Orioles find themselves in the bottom five of those same categories. So, we're going with the Chicago Cubs to lead this game after five innings. Let's go Cubbies!

