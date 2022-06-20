MLB Best Bets for Tonight: Toronto Blue Jays & Los Angeles Angels | Monday, June 20th

MLB Best Bets for Tonight: The Blue Jays take care of business

MLB teams have wrapped up their weekend series and are now looking forward to their new midweek matchups. Although there isn't a full slate of games, there are some matchups within this nine-game slate that provide the opportunity to profit. Let's get into those bets!

Below, you will find two of the best value bets for tonight's slate of MLB games.

Bet #1: Toronto Blue Jays F5 -0.5 (-105) vs. the Chicago White Sox

The Toronto Blue Jays travel to Chicago tonight to take on the Chicago White Sox. To this point in the season, the Blue Jays have been one of the better road teams in the MLB with a record of 17-14 on the road. The White Sox have been mediocre at home, with a record of 13-17. Tonight, these teams will lock horns in the first game of a three-game series.

Jose Berrios will get the start for Toronto and he has been very good this year. Although his ERA sits above 4.50, the Blue Jays starter has been getting a lot of run support when he does pitch. Considering the White Sox are mediocre against right-handed pitching, Berrios has a great matchup with the Chicago lineup.

The Blue Jays offense also has a great matchup, with Lance Lynn making his second start of the season. Last week, Lynn was roughed up by one of the worst offenses in the MLB, the Detroit Tigers. The Blue Jays have a lot more talent than the Tigers, so they are sitting in a great position to score some runs. We're going with Vladmir Guerrero Jr. and Bo Bichette to lead the way for the Blue Jays to lead after five innings of play. Let's go Blue Jays!

Bet #2: Los Angeles Angels Team Total over 4.5 Runs (-130) vs. the Kansas City Royals

The Los Angeles Angels will host the Kansas City Royals to kick off this three-game series. The Angels have rebounded from a bad losing streak and just took four out of five games from the Seattle Mariners. The offense didn't perform that well against Seattle, failing to score more than four runs all series long. However, the Mariners pitching staff is a lot better than the Royals'.

Kris Bubic will get the start tonight for the Royals. Through nine starts, his record sits at 0-4 and his ERA is at 8.36. This is a great trend for this bet, because the Angels offense is extremely talented. Led by Mike Trout, Shohei Ohtani, and Jared Walsh, the LA Angels will look to put up runs at will tonight. We're going with the Angels to score 5+ runs in this ball game.

