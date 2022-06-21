MLB Best Bets for Tonight: Los Angeles Dodgers & Houston Astros | Tuesday, June 21st

MLB Best Bets for Tonight: Dodgers have great value in a mismatch

Some MLB teams will begin a new series tonight, as others continue the matchups they started yesterday. Tonight, there are plenty of great games that give MLB bettors an opportunitiy to profit. We're going to focus on two teams tonight that have been very successful all season long. Let's get into these bets!

Below, you will find two of the best bets for tonight's slate of MLB games.

Bet #1: Los Angeles Dodgers -1.5 (-115) vs. the Cincinnati Reds

"Go ahead, Trea!" - Los Angeles Dodgers

Over their last 10 games against the Cincinnati Reds, the Los Angeles Dodgers have won seven and covered the run line in each win. Injuries have played a role in the Dodgers' recent struggles. However, they are still among the best teams in the MLB, and the Reds are one of the worst teams in the league.

The Dodgers will start Tony Gonsolin tonight. He has been one of the best pitchers in the MLB this season. With a flawless 8-0 record and an ERA of 1.42, Gonsolin has been extremely effective. The Reds' offense ranks toward the bottom of the league in team average and other categories. This is a great matchup for Gonsolin and the Dodgers' bullpen.

Offensively, the Dodgers are led by Trea Turner and Freddie Freeman. Los Angeles will rely on these two guys tonight to contribute and help produce runs. The Dodgers' offense ranks third in the MLB, scoring 5.02 runs per nine innings. They have plenty of talent throughout, and tonight's matchup against Tyler Mahle is a good one.

Mahle has faced this Los Angeles lineup once already this season, giving up seven runs in less than four innings of work. Although Mahle has found some success lately, this lineup is too good to pass up with this value. Let's go Dodgers!

Bet #2: Houston Astros F5 ML (-120) vs. the New York Mets

"Series win." - Houston Astros

The New York Mets will travel to Texas tonight to begin their two-game series against the Houston Astros. These teams have had similar success this season, both having more than 40 wins. As a home team, the Astros have an 18-11 record. As a road team, the Mets have a 21-14 record. As you can see, this is shaping up to be an extremely competitive series.

The Astros will give the ball to Jose Urquidy, who has a 5-3 record and a 4.99 ERA this season. This means the Astros offense is giving him some great run support while he pitches. This is a great trend when you consider that they will be facing Mets' starter Trevor Williams.

Williams has been consistent this season. He has worked as both a starter and relief pitcher and has seen more success coming out of the bullpen. This Astros lineup has plenty of talent to make his life difficult tonight. We're going with the Houston Astros to lead after five innings tonight.

