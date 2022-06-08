MLB Best Bets for Tonight: Cleveland Guardians & Arizona Diamondbacks | Wednesday, June 8th

MLB Best Bets for Tonight: Guardians bring their bats to the park tonight

To this point in the MLB season, multiple teams have solidified themselves as true contenders. The other two categories that teams fall under are the playoff hopefuls and the bottom of the barrel. Tonight, we are going to target the opponents of two teams that fall into the bottom of the barrel category. Let's get into these bets!

Below, you will find two of the best bets for tonight's slate of MLB games.

Bet #1: Cleveland Guardians Team Total over 3.5 (-135) vs. the Texas Rangers

The Cleveland Guardians have a good offense, but they don't play the style of baseball that fans are used to seeing in today's game. The Guardians prioritize not striking out and putting the ball in play, and that has worked to this point. Cleveland has the least number of strikeouts in the MLB and find themselves ranked inside the top 15 in batting average. Cleveland's offense also ranks inside the top 10 in the MLB in runs per game; scoring 4.59 runs per nine innings.

Tonight, they have a great matchup against Texas Rangers right-hander Dane Dunning. Dunning has struggled to consistently produce quality starts, and has relied on strikeouts to get a lot of his outs. Through 11 starts, Dunning holds an ERA above 4.00, so this is a great trend to follow. Considering the the Guardians don't strike out much, this isn't a good formula for success.

The Guardians will look to Jose Ramirez, Myles Straw, and Josh Naylor to contribute runs tonight. We're going to go with the Guardians to score 4+ runs in this one.

Bet #2: Arizona Diamondbacks F5 ML (-115) vs. the Cincinnati Reds

The Arizona Diamondbacks and Cincinnati Reds will meet in the third game of this four-game series. The Diamondbacks have lost four straight games, but have one of their most effective pitchers on the mound tonight. Outside of an attrocious start against the Dodgers, Merrill Kelly has allowed three runs or less in every start he's made. So far, Kelly holds a 4-3 record with an ERA of 3.66. The Reds are a great matchup for Kelly as they rank toward the bottom of the league in team batting average.

Offensively, the Diamondbacks are one of the worst statistical teams in the MLB. However, they have a good matchup against Mike Minor tonight. Minor made his season debut last week against the Nationals and gave up five earned runs through only four innings of work. The key to victory for the Diamondbacks is to score early off of Minor, and get into the Reds' bullpen which has the second worst ERA in the league. We're going with the Arizona Diamondbacks to lead after five innings!

