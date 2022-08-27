MLB Moneyline Parlay | Saturday, August 27th

MLB Moneyline Parlay: Take these three teams to win on Saturday night

Throwing down numerous parlays every night, especially on MLB games, is not the key to being a consistent sports bettor. However, tossing in a few parlays today shouldn't be a problem. Three teams have a good chance to win tonight. The odds seem too good to pass up. If you want a solid three-team moneyline parlay for tonight, you've come to the right place!

Leg #1: Houston Astros ML vs. the Baltimore Orioles

"Gloves are overrated." - Houston Astros

The Houston Astros have been one of the best teams in the MLB all season. While the Baltimore Orioles have been a lot better than expected, they are still at a disadvantage. The Astros pitching staff ranks second in the MLB in team ERA and have been very opportunisitc on offense. Baltimore has been a dangerous team all season, and they still have a chance to make the playoffs as a Wild Card.

The Astros will send Jose Urquidy to the mound for this one, and he has been very consistent. Urquidy has a 12-4 record to go along with an ERA of 3.63. This indicates that the Astros have done a good job providing him with adequate run support this year. The first leg of the parlay will be the Astros taking down the Orioles!

Leg #2: Minnesota Twins ML vs. the San Francisco Giants

After a dominant win last night, the Minnesota Twins are in great position to make it two in a row against the San Francisco Giants. After being one of the very best teams in the MLB last season, the Giants have regressed. Sonny Gray will take the mound for the Twins and he has turned in five quality starts over his last six outings.

The Giants offense has struggled all year long, ranking in the bottom 10 in the MLB for most of the season. The Twins, on the other hand, have had pretty consistent offensive production as they rank just outside the top 10 in the league in many important categories. We're taking the Twins to take care of business for the second leg of this parlay.

Leg #3: Seattle Mariners ML vs. the Cleveland Guardians

"Last night was a movie." - Seattle Mariners

Newly acquired Luis Castillo will take the mound for the Seattle Mariners. The All-Star has brought some quality production to this team. Tonight, he will be tasked with shutting down the Cleveland Guardians lineup that ranks 10th in the MLB. Look for Julio Rodriguez, Eugenio Suarez, and Ty France to step up for the Mariners tonight.

The key to victory for Seattle is to get some early run support for Castillo so he can keep the pitch count low. We're going with Seattle to win this game as the last leg of the parlay!

Final Odds: +310

