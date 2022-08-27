New York Mets vs. Colorado Rockies Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction - August 27 | 2022 MLB Season

The New York Mets will meet the Colorado Rockies again on Saturday night. Both teams are on opposite ends of their respective divisions.

The Mets are currently in the top spot with 81 wins and a winning percentage of 0.638. They are 6-4 in their last 10 matchups and have brilliant home and away records of 42-19 and 39-27, respectively.

The Rockies have struggled this season and are in last place in the National League West with 54 wins. They are 6-7 in their last 10 matchups and have a poor away record of 18-41. The Rockies will struggle against the quality side of the Mets if they don't play with determination and control.

The Mets are aggressively very strong. Pete Alonso is delivering great for them. He has 105 RBIs, 31 home runs, and an OPS of 0.869 with an average of 0.273 this season.

The Rockies are heavily dependent on C.J. Cron for scoring. Cron leads the team batting charts with 24 home runs, 84 RBIs, and an OPS of 0.818 with an average of 0.270.

New York Mets vs. Colorado Rockies Match Details

Fixture: Colorado Rockies @ New York Mets

Date & Time: Friday, August 27, 7:10 p.m. EDT

Venue: Citi Field, Flushing, New York

New York Mets vs. Colorado Rockies Betting Odds

Team Money Line Spread Over/Under Colorado Rockies +210 +1.5 (+105) Over 8.0 (+100) New York Mets -250 -1.5 (-105) Under 8.0 (-120)

New York Mets vs. Colorado Rockies Best Picks

Chris Bassitt will play a crucial part in the game pitching. In the last seven days, he has a record of 1-0 and an ERA of 3.00 with a K of 4. He is delivering great for the team.

Kyle Freeland will have a big task on his shoulders. Freeland is currently leading the team's pitching charts. He has a 7-8 record and an ERA of 4.93 with a WHIP of 1.42 this season.He will look to improve his recent performances with a great showing on Saturday.

New York Mets vs. Colorado Rockies Prediction

All the recent meetings between the two teams were close encounters. The game will be very open and competitive as pitchers will decide the outcome. Freeland's performance will be crucial if the Rockies want to win.

Pitching from the Mets has been super. Bassitt has disturbed the opposition with his pitching, especially the Rockies.

Both teams can take inspiration from Friday's encounter. Though the Mets have the upper hand, the Rockies can put up a great showing if they can score big by countering the Mets pitchers.

Edited by Jodi Whisenhunt