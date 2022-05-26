New York Rangers vs. Carolina Hurricanes Odds, Line, Picks, and Predictions May 26, 2022 | 2022 NHL Playoffs

The New York Rangers and Carolina Hurricanes play Game 5 of their second-round matchup. The winner of this series will play the Tampa Bay Lightning to decide who will represent the Eastern Conference in the Stanley Cup Finals.

So far, this series has gone exactly as many people predicted it would. Neither team has lost at home. The Hurricanes took the first two at home, and the Rangers took the next two at Madison Square Garden.

New York defended home ice beautifully, keeping Carolina to just one goal in Games 3 & 4. In both games, New York scored first and defended their lead the whole game.

Whoever wins tonight's game in Raleigh will likely go on to win this series. Should the Rangers pick up their third win in a row, they can take the series on Saturday when they go home for Game 6. Should they lose tonight, the Hurricanes will have two chances to win one.

New York Rangers vs. Carolina Hurricanes Match Details

Fixture: New York Rangers @ Carolina Hurricanes

Time & Date: Thursday, May 26, 7:00 p.m. EDT

Venue: PNC Arena, Raleigh, NC

New York Rangers vs. Carolina Hurricanes Betting Odds

Spread Moneyline Over/Under Rangers +1.5 (-215) +130 Over 5.5 (+110) Hurricanes -1.5 (+176) -156 Under 5.5 (-134)

New York Rangers vs. Carolina Hurricanes Best Picks

Sebastian Aho is giving everything he has to try and carry his team to the Conference Finals. In these playoffs, he has four goals and five assists. With the Hurricanes trying to take this pivotal Game 5, Aho will find the net for at least one goal, if not two.

Sebastian Aho to Score a Goal (+186)

"Aho sets a franchise record for postseason points" - @ Bally Sports: Canes

Teuvo Teravaninen has been a playmaker on the ice all season long, and he hasn't slowed down one bit in the playoffs. He leads the Hurricanes with seven assists. He will make an impact in this game to give Carolina the series lead once again. A point for Teravaninen is an easy bet tonight.

Teuvo Teravaninen Over .5 Points (-118)

New York Rangers vs. Carolina Hurricanes

The Hurricanes don't lose at home, and they certainly won't lose three games in a row. A seven-game series will take a toll on these players, especially with the extra rest that will give the Lightning, but seven games seem inevitable. However, neither team can look too far ahead; this game is critical to the series and likely a necessity to win the series.

Hurricanes (-154) & Under 5.5 (-134)

