New York Rangers vs. Carolina Hurricanes Odds, Line, Picks, and Predictions May 30, 2022 | 2022 NHL Playoffs

The New York Rangers and Carolina Hurricanes play Game 7 tonight in North Carolina.

Game 7 — the two best words in sports — is taking place in what has already been a tremendous series. Neither team has lost at home, and if the Hurricanes can continue that trend, they will be playing the Tampa Bay Lightning in the Eastern Conference Finals.

The Rangers ripped apart the Hurricanes in Game 6 on Saturday. Tyler Motte ripped a nasty wrister to give the Rangers a 1-0 lead, and after Zibaneejad scored a power play goal to go up 2-0, it was over for the Hurricanes.

After Brady Skjei scored Carolina's first goal to make it 3-1, Filip Chytil answered right back with his second goal of the night to nail the Hurricanes down 4-1.

The Rangers would ultimatley win 5-2.

"Hockey Night in Raleighwood" - @ Canes

Given Carolina's incredible record at home this season, 36 - 8 - 2 - 2, this is their game to lose. They should jump out to an early lead they can ride all the way to the Conference Finals.

New York Rangers vs. Carolina Hurricanes Match Details

Fixture: New York Rangers @ Carolina Hurricanes

Time & Date: Monday, May 30, 8:00 p.m. EDT

Venue: PNC Arena, Raleigh, NC

New York Rangers vs. Carolina Hurricanes Betting Odds

Spread Moneyline Over/Under Rangers -1.5 (+320) +122 Over 5.5 (+116) Hurricanes -1.5 (+180) -146 Under 5.5 (-142)

New York Rangers vs. Carolina Hurricanes Best Picks

This game will be unlike the six that came before, making predictions rather hard. The one sure thing is Sebastian Aho. He will net a goal for his team tonight.

Sebastian Aho to Score a Goal (+194)

Abby Labar @abbylabar_



While we hear his words, you can also just feel his confident and positive energy across the room.



#LetsGoCanes As Sebastian Aho speaks to the media, he’s all smiles discussing tonight’s opportunity: “these are the moments you play for, everything on the line in one game.”While we hear his words, you can also just feel his confident and positive energy across the room. As Sebastian Aho speaks to the media, he’s all smiles discussing tonight’s opportunity: “these are the moments you play for, everything on the line in one game.” While we hear his words, you can also just feel his confident and positive energy across the room.#LetsGoCanes https://t.co/qWSRHgHKeh

"While we hear his words, you can also just feel his confident and positive energy across the room." - @ Abby Labar

This series has been tremendous but incredibly predictable. Tonight's game should be very different. The winning team will likely only win by one, and overtime is an incredibly high possibility.

Game 7 to go to Overtime (+300)

New York Rangers vs. Carolina Hurricanes Prediction

There is plenty to be said about the Rangers and how they have played in this series. There is also the case that Carolina did not look sharp in Game 6, but all that matters is Carolina is playing Game 7 at home. Is this game a lock for the Hurricanes? Absolutely not, but any bettor who bets on the Rangers tonight and loses will feel like a total fool. The smart money is on the Hurricanes.

Carolina (-146)

